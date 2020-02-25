Lancaster Catholic's Bryanna Hicks (24) floats to the hoop against Susquehanna Twp. during first half action of a PIAA District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020.
“It’s survive and advance,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “Me, as a coach, I want to play great the whole 32 minutes. But at this point, whether you play good for one minute or 29 minutes, it’s all about getting the win and advancing.”
Tuesday's end result: Catholic will go for its third district title in a row, and 19th overall, on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center against Eastern York, which topped the Crusaders’ Section Four rival, Northern Lebanon, 51-28 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
“This means a lot to us,” Hicks said. “This has been a goal since the start of the season, and we’ve been working hard for this.”
Hanna, the No. 4 seed, dominated early against Catholic, hitting the boards and forcing seven early turnovers on the way to an 11-3 lead. Hicks sparked the Crusaders in the second quarter with 10 points; her layup capped an 8-0 clip and knotted the game at 11-11.
Catholic (24-3) took the lead for good, 16-15, on Sophia Wentz’s post bucket, and Hicks gave the Crusaders a 28-17 lead at the half when she beat the second-quarter horn with a wing 3-pointer. Wentz ripped down nine rebounds off the bench for Catholic.
“We knew they were going to be strong and energetic and physical,” Hicks said. “And I don’t think we recognized that early on. And then something just clicked, and we realized that we had to play harder if we were going to win. It started with our defense.”
Catholic delivered a quick 7-0 punch to open the third quarter behind Naomi Zulueta, who had a pair of driving layups, including a three-point play, which gave the Crusaders a 33-17 cushion.
Hanna (18-6) answered with a 6-0 run to keep it close, but the Crusaders’ lead was at 40-26 through three after Zaniah Banks had a three-point play and Wentz had a stick-back bucket to put Catholic back up by 14.
“We were able to find that extra gear there in the second quarter and kind of take control of the game,” Detz said. “And then we started the third quarter 7-0 to go up by 18 and I thought, OK, here we go. To their credit, they didn’t quit.”
Hanna certainly kept slugging, but eventually ran out of steam.
In the fourth, the Crusaders regained a 16-point cushion on Sommer Reeser’s wing 3-pointer — her third of the game and 74th this season — and Jeriyah Johnson, who was a spark-plug on both ends of the floor off the bench, hit five foul shots in the final 5:05 to ice it.
Catholic was out-rebounded 38-30 and survived 20 turnovers. Still, the Crusaders will go for their third gold trophy in a row on Thursday in Hershey.
Also Tuesday ...
Eastern York 51, Northern Lebanon 28: Mara Weaver hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points, Addison Malone chipped in with 11 points, and Victoria Zerbe scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, lifting the third-seeded Golden Knights past the host Vikings and into Thursday’s finale against Catholic. Eastern (18-7) built a commanding 28-15 lead at the half and never looked back, holding Northern Lebanon’s leading scorer, Zara Zerman, to just six points; Lindsay McFeaters led the way with 7 points. The second-seeded Vikings (21-4) will host Hanna in the third-place game on Thursday.