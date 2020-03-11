BEDFORD — It will be an all-Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four PIAA Class 4A girls basketball state quarterfinal.

Rivals Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon clinched spots in the quarters with second-round victories on Wednesday: The Vikings beat Danville 48-37 in Shamokin, and the Crusaders raced past Southmoreland 64-56 here, waffling the Scotties with a game-opening 14-2 run on the way to multiple 20-point leads in the second half before a raucous crowd at Bedford High School.

“Our focus has been lights out,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “We jumped on them right away; I think it was 11-2 before they knew what hit them. That’s a very good team, but I don’t think they’ve seen our kind of pressure. So our game plan was to come out and do what we do. And we were able to make a couple of shots early on, and everyone loosened up.”

Catholic (27-3) and Northern Lebanon (25-4) will square off Saturday at a site and time to be announced, with the winner punching a ticket to the 4A state semifinals next Tuesday.

“Should be fun,” Detz said. “Am I surprised? No. They’re a really good team. We know each other. So nothing should surprise either of us. It’s neat that we’ll have a pair of L-L Section Four teams going for a spot in the state semifinals.”

Catholic swept the season series against Northern Lebanon; the Crusaders won 50-47 in OT in Fredericksburg on Jan. 3, and Catholic won the rematch 42-35 in Lancaster on Jan. 21. The LC-NL III winner goes to the state semifinals.

The Crusaders came out firing against Southmoreland, the WPIAL runner-up, which was appearing in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history. Katie Haefner hit a pair of jumpers and Sommer Reeser buried a pair of 3-pointers, the latter giving Catholic a 14-2 lead, sending the Crusaders’ fans into a frenzy.

“We were focused,” Catholic senior Zaniah Banks said. “Even on the bus ride out here, there was no fooling around. We knew we had to come to play because (Southmoreland) is a very good team. So we had to be ready to play, and we were all ready to go.”

Haefner had 10 first-quarter points — and 16 in all — and Bryanna Hicks hit a 3-pointer, helping Catholic grab a 27-13 lead heading into the second quarter. Banks helped the Crusaders tack on with a trey, and then a layup off a steal and Catholic was up 33-18.

It was 41-23 after a sizzling-hot first half.

Katie Haefner buzzer beater gives Lancaster Catholic a 41-23 lead over Southmoreland at half. Simply blistering first half for Catholic #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports @LCHS1022 @CrusaderCrazy pic.twitter.com/VEmjUeVs8U — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) March 11, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cassie Peris (10 points, 7 rebounds) hit a short baseline jumper to give Catholic its first 20-point lead — 45-25 with 6:35 to go in the third quarter — and Naomi Zulueta (8 points, 8 rebounds) gave the Crusaders a 49-29 cushion with a three-point play with 3:28 to go in the third.

Haefner, Zulueta, Peris and Banks (10 points) had buckets early in the fourth quarter to help cement Catholic’s cushion. Southmoreland (26-2) went down swinging with 21 fourth-quarter points.

But Catholic was never in trouble, feasting on 20 turnovers, some red-hot jump-shooting, and plenty of up-tempo, transition buckets — the Crusaders’ bread and butter.

BOX SCORE

Southmoreland opened the season 24-0, and didn’t suffer its first loss until the WPIAL finale against Pittsburgh North Catholic. The Scotties put four players in double digits on Wednesday: Olivia Cernuto (14 points), Sarah Pisula (12 points), Charity Henderson (10 points) and Gracie Spadaro (10 points) paced Southmoreland, which out-rebounded Catholic 34-33.

Northern Lebanon 48, Danville 37: Zara Zerman poured in 24 points, and the Vikings built a 22-16 halftime lead and beat the Ironmen for a spot opposite Catholic in Saturday’s state quarterfinals. Lindsay McFeaters chipped in with 12 points, and Ashlyn Messinger beat the third-quarter horn with a 3-pointer for Northern Lebanon.

BOX SCORE

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage