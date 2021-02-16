It took Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team about two minutes or so to kick off 17 days worth of rust. And once the Crusaders found their legs and got acclimated to game action after two-plus weeks off, they were off and running.

Mary Bolesky scored 12 points, including a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers to get Catholic going, and the host Crusaders feasted on 24 turnovers and stopped Solanco 51-26 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover clash on Tuesday night, as Catholic was back on the court for the first time since Jan. 30.

The Crusaders had been in coronavirus shutdown mode the previous 17 days, and were minus a couple of players against the Golden Mules. Hence some jitters on the game’s first couple of possessions Tuesday.

“It’s been an adventure,” Catholic senior Liz Zwally said. “We were all surprised (by the shutdown) and it was hard-hitting. Coming out in our first game back, we knew we had to pick it up and help each other out. We had to regroup. And we regrouped.”

Bolesky finally broke the ice with a couple of early 3-pointers, Zwally had a pretty transition finish, and Zwally beat the first-quarter buzzer with a trey for 16-4 lead.

Catholic (4-0 league, 7-2 overall) kept chugging early in the second quarter; Sophia Wentz and Naomi Zulueta had paint buckets, and Autumn Lipson drilled a baseline 3-pointer to give the Crusaders a cozy 23-4 lead, and it was 26-8 at the half.

“We basically had to sit around and stew for 15 days,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “The biggest worries coming back out was about the rust, and would be able to take care of the ball, and what would our defense look like? There were a lot of things to be worried about. But Mary came out and hit a couple of 3’s, and it settled everyone down.”

Solanco (2-6, 6-10) finally sprang to life in the third quarter, opening the second half on a 12-2 blitz to get within 28-20. Nikki Trout keyed the run with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Her second trey sliced Catholic’s lead down to eight with 3:27 to go in the third.

Trout had 12 points to pace Solanco.

“We challenged them at half to step up, and they did,” Solanco coach Chad McDowell said. “We were playing a team coming off a two and a half week break, so we knew we were going to be running into a buzzsaw. It’s Lancaster Catholic, and you know they’re going to be prepared. We talked about weathering their storms, and I’m proud of our effort — especially in the second half.”

Madelyn Card stopped the bleeding with a deep 3-ball of her own for the Crusaders, and after Wentz scored at the glass and Bolesky buried another trey, Catholic, the Section Four front-runner, restored order and had a 36-20 cushion.

The Crusaders survived 21 turnovers, but came up big on the glass with a 37-27 rebounding advantage; Juliana Essis and Vivian Klemmer had seven boards apiece for Catholic, which iced the game early in the fourth when Mariana DeJesus drilled a top-of-the-key 3 and Card polished off a conventional three-point play.

