Lancaster Catholic vs Ephrata-LL Girls Basketball
Lancaster Catholic's Sommer Reeser (20) knocks down a three point shot as Ephrata's Reagan McCarty (2) defends during first half action in game 2 of the Lancaster Catholic Holiday Tournament Friday December 27, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The L-L League's 1,000-point club has a new member.

Lancaster Catholic senior sniper Sommer Reeser hit the milestone on Friday night, when the host Crusaders topped Elco 63-28 in a Section 4 showdown.

Reeser came into the game needing 16 points for 1,000, and she scored 22, giving her 1,006 in her career. She missed her entire junior season last winter after sitting out after transferring in from Pequea Valley. She scored 800-plus points for the Braves.

Reeser, who hit six 3-pointers on Friday against Elco, scored her milestone bucket on a third-quarter fast-break layup.

