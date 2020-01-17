The L-L League's 1,000-point club has a new member.
Lancaster Catholic senior sniper Sommer Reeser hit the milestone on Friday night, when the host Crusaders topped Elco 63-28 in a Section 4 showdown.
Reeser came into the game needing 16 points for 1,000, and she scored 22, giving her 1,006 in her career. She missed her entire junior season last winter after sitting out after transferring in from Pequea Valley. She scored 800-plus points for the Braves.
Reeser, who hit six 3-pointers on Friday against Elco, scored her milestone bucket on a third-quarter fast-break layup.
She did it! Sommer Reeser hit 1,000 points. Congratulations Sommer! @LCHS1022 @JeffReinhart77 #pagirlshoops pic.twitter.com/we1jpgyOWQ— Lancaster Catholic Girls BBall (@LCHS_GBBall) January 18, 2020
