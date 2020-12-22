Devin Atkinson has enjoyed a standout three-sport prep career for Lancaster Catholic.

Tuesday, the Crusaders’ rugged, pass-rushing senior defensive end capped his football tenure in style, when he was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State team.

Players in all six classifications were nominated and then voted upon by football reporters from across the state.

Atkinson, a bruising 6-1, 220-pound blitz-machine off the edge, was the only Lancaster-Lebanon League player to earn PFW All-State honors among the state’s three smallest classifications; the Class 6A, 5A and 4A teams will be announced Wednesday.

Atkinson, who also excels in basketball and baseball for Lancaster Catholic, piled up 52 tackles with six sacks and 12 hits for losses this past season for the Crusaders, who went 2-6 overall in a truncated campaign because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But Lancaster Catholic, under rookie coach Chris Maiorino, won its last two games in a row to hit the offseason with some momentum. In the Crusaders’ two victories, Atkinson totaled 13 tackles, including an 8-tackle, 3-sack performance in a 15-12 win over Lebanon.

Atkinson, who was a Pennsylvania Football News Class 3A second-team all-state pick in 2019 after his junior season, was an L-L League Section Three first-team all-star at defensive end, and he earned second-team all-star honors at offensive tackle for his 2020 performance. Now he can add a coveted PFW All-State nod to his resume.

Here is the complete PFW Class 3A All-State team ...

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Michael Henwood, Hickory -- 6-2, 175 senior

K.J. Riley, Danville -- 6-1, 195 senior

Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg -- 5-10, 171 sophomore

Jake Hall, North Schuylkill -- 6-0, 215 junior

Ameer Dudley, Central Valley -- 6-2, 196 senior

Running Back

Zane Janiszewski, Western Wayne -- 5-11, 195 senior

Matt Frauen, Notre Dame-Green Pond -- 6-1, 190 senior

Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville -- 6-0, 190 junior

Josh Chowansky, North Schuylkill -- 5-8, 170 junior

Landon Alexander, Central Valley -- 5-11, 181 junior

Wide Receiver

Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory -- 6-1, 165 junior

Damon Gripp, Tyrone -- 6-3, 185 senior

Chad Parton, Salisbury -- 5-11, 180 senior

Carson Persing, Danville -- 5-8, 155 sophomore

Tight End

CJ Dippre, Lakeland -- 6-5, 250 senior

Offensive Line

Dustin Wallace, North Schuylkill -- 6-0, 235 senior

Ian Wright, Athens -- 6-6, 302 senior

Hunter Hanna, Montoursville -- 6-2, 220 junior

Eli Podgorski, South Park -- 6-3, 263 senior

Garrett Bauer, St. Mary's -- 6-1, 268 senior

Jack Feightner, Wyomissing -- 6-2, 200 senior

Athlete

Mercury Swaim, Bedford -- 6-0, 190 junior

Shea Morgan, Pine Grove -- 5-10, 155 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth-Forward -- 6-4, 235 senior

Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic -- 6-1, 220 senior

Aeden Holler, Loyalsock -- 6-4, 220 senior

Steven Olexy, Wyomissing -- 6-0, 240 senior

Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley -- 6-3, 275 junior

Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville -- 5-11, 175 sophomore

Darren Brunner, Wyomissing -- 6-1, 195 senior

Brody Robinson, Pine Grove -- 5-10, 210 senior

Dylan Bennett, Montoursville -- 6-4, 220 senior

Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing -- 6-2, 240 senior

Jackson Pryts, Hickory -- 6-4, 205 junior

Defensive Back

Zach Zechman, Wyomissing -- 6-0, 175 senior

Myles Walker, Central Valley -- 5-10, 158 senior

Steven Ressler, Bedford -- 6-0, 185 senior

Stephon Hall, Central Valley -- 6-2, 177 senior

Specialist

Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing -- 5-11, 175 senior

Athlete

Jordan Auman, Wyomissing -- 5-11, 170 senior

Dillon Young, Montoursville -- 6-1, 170 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley

Here is the complete PFW Class 2A All-State team ...

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside -- 5-10, 185 senior

Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 6-3, 175 senior

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-2, 189 senior

Jack Krug, Brookville -- 6-0, 195 senior

Running Back

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls -- 6-3, 230 senior

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 5-9, 190 junior

Darren Miller, Wilmington -- 5-11, 185 senior

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell -- 6-0, 195 junior

Zack Miller, South Williamsport -- 5-10, 175 senior

Ethan Susen, Wilmington -- 5-9, 170 senior

Wide Receiver

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-0, 171 junior

Brice Butler, Farrell -- 5-9, 175 senior

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge -- 6-4, 198 senior

Tight End

Mason Leib, Penns Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior

Offensive Line

Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington -- 6-2, 320 senior

Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell -- 6-3, 295 senior

Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls -- 6-2, 222 senior

Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington -- 6-2, 315 senior

Mitch Miles, Laurel -- 6-4, 295 senior

Weston Phanco, Wilmington -- 6-2, 280 senior

Athlete

Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis -- 6-2, 190 senior

Kellen Stahl, Richland -- 5-11, 185 junior

Garret Laudenslager, Line Mountain -- 6-2, 200 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Spencer Perry, Neshannock -- 6-5, 230 senior

Connor Rager, Richland -- 6-3, 270 senior

Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain -- 6-1, 215 senior

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia -- 6-1, 225 junior

Linebacker

Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 210 senior

Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls -- 5-9, 185 senior

Taidon Strickland, Farrell -- 6-0, 210 junior

Nathan Waltman, Karns City -- 6-5, 240 senior

Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights -- 6-1, 195 senior

Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox -- 6-1, 230 senior

Defensive Back

Caelen Bender, Wilmington -- 5-10, 190 senior

Aaron Willis, Windber -- 6-0, 165 senior

Darius Bruce, Westinghouse -- 6-0, 187 senior

Jake Davis, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 165 senior

Specialist

Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 5-7, 133 senior

Athlete

Mason Reed, Wilmington -- 6-0, 170 senior

Cole Serfass, Palmerton -- 6-3, 200 sophomore

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington

Here is the complete PFW Class 1A All-State team ...

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Brad Birch, Jeannette -- 6-2, 190 freshman

Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center -- 6-1, 203 senior

Bryce Herb, Williams Valley -- 5-11, 180 senior

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-2, 185 freshman

Running Back

Cole Toy, Reynolds -- 6-1, 195 senior

Dontae Sanders, Clairton -- 6-2, 235 senior

Jaedon Zuzak, California -- 5-9, 210 senior

Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-0, 171 senior

Hunter Cameron, United -- 5-11, 210 senior

Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-11, 190 senior

Wide Receiver

James Sanders, Jeannette -- 5-7, 150 senior

Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-2, 175 senior

Brett Birch, Jeannette -- 5-10, 170 junior

Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-3, 195 junior

Tight End

Jesse Engle, Williams Valley -- 6-1, 225 senior

Offensive Line

Cyllel Rose, Old Forge -- 5-11, 260 sophomore

Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds -- 6-2, 290 senior

Luke Faber, Reynolds -- 6-4, 250 senior

Isaac Harris, Muncy -- 6-4, 235 junior

Colt Bickford, Glendale -- 6-6, 315 senior

Da'Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton -- 6-7, 315 senior

Athlete

Jay Pearson, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart -- 5-11, 190 junior

Ben Terry, Mahanoy Area -- 6-0, 170 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-0, 215 senior

Tydre Holland-Ali, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-3, 225 senior

Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain -- 6-0, 271 senior

Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley -- 6-2, 180 junior

Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-3, 241 senior

Linebacker

Colin Holzman, Old Forge -- 5-8, 205 senior

Nate Schilling, Blacklick Valley -- 5-11, 185 junior

Seth Rosey, Conemaugh Township -- 5-6, 163 senior

Logan Williard, Williams Valley -- 5-8, 155 sophomore

Tyler Clark, Williamsburg -- 5-8, 182 senior

Ethan Gush, Muncy -- 5-11, 185 senior

Defensive Back

Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township -- 5-11, 180 senior

Ryan Stahl, Halifax -- 6-2, 185 senior

Jake Herman, Williams Valley -- 6-0, 180 senior

Ross Eyer, Muncy -- 6-4, 172 sophomore

Specialist

Bryan Hernandez, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-10, 175 senior

Athlete

Michael DiGregorio, Old Forge -- 5-11, 165 senior

Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic -- 5-10, 175 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire

