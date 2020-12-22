Devin Atkinson has enjoyed a standout three-sport prep career for Lancaster Catholic.
Tuesday, the Crusaders’ rugged, pass-rushing senior defensive end capped his football tenure in style, when he was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State team.
Players in all six classifications were nominated and then voted upon by football reporters from across the state.
Atkinson, a bruising 6-1, 220-pound blitz-machine off the edge, was the only Lancaster-Lebanon League player to earn PFW All-State honors among the state’s three smallest classifications; the Class 6A, 5A and 4A teams will be announced Wednesday.
Atkinson, who also excels in basketball and baseball for Lancaster Catholic, piled up 52 tackles with six sacks and 12 hits for losses this past season for the Crusaders, who went 2-6 overall in a truncated campaign because of the coronavirus outbreak.
But Lancaster Catholic, under rookie coach Chris Maiorino, won its last two games in a row to hit the offseason with some momentum. In the Crusaders’ two victories, Atkinson totaled 13 tackles, including an 8-tackle, 3-sack performance in a 15-12 win over Lebanon.
Atkinson, who was a Pennsylvania Football News Class 3A second-team all-state pick in 2019 after his junior season, was an L-L League Section Three first-team all-star at defensive end, and he earned second-team all-star honors at offensive tackle for his 2020 performance. Now he can add a coveted PFW All-State nod to his resume.
Here is the complete PFW Class 3A All-State team ...
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Michael Henwood, Hickory -- 6-2, 175 senior
K.J. Riley, Danville -- 6-1, 195 senior
Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg -- 5-10, 171 sophomore
Jake Hall, North Schuylkill -- 6-0, 215 junior
Ameer Dudley, Central Valley -- 6-2, 196 senior
Running Back
Zane Janiszewski, Western Wayne -- 5-11, 195 senior
Matt Frauen, Notre Dame-Green Pond -- 6-1, 190 senior
Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville -- 6-0, 190 junior
Josh Chowansky, North Schuylkill -- 5-8, 170 junior
Landon Alexander, Central Valley -- 5-11, 181 junior
Wide Receiver
Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory -- 6-1, 165 junior
Damon Gripp, Tyrone -- 6-3, 185 senior
Chad Parton, Salisbury -- 5-11, 180 senior
Carson Persing, Danville -- 5-8, 155 sophomore
Tight End
CJ Dippre, Lakeland -- 6-5, 250 senior
Offensive Line
Dustin Wallace, North Schuylkill -- 6-0, 235 senior
Ian Wright, Athens -- 6-6, 302 senior
Hunter Hanna, Montoursville -- 6-2, 220 junior
Eli Podgorski, South Park -- 6-3, 263 senior
Garrett Bauer, St. Mary's -- 6-1, 268 senior
Jack Feightner, Wyomissing -- 6-2, 200 senior
Athlete
Mercury Swaim, Bedford -- 6-0, 190 junior
Shea Morgan, Pine Grove -- 5-10, 155 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Chase Whatton, Elizabeth-Forward -- 6-4, 235 senior
Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic -- 6-1, 220 senior
Aeden Holler, Loyalsock -- 6-4, 220 senior
Steven Olexy, Wyomissing -- 6-0, 240 senior
Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley -- 6-3, 275 junior
Linebacker
Mason Raup, Danville -- 5-11, 175 sophomore
Darren Brunner, Wyomissing -- 6-1, 195 senior
Brody Robinson, Pine Grove -- 5-10, 210 senior
Dylan Bennett, Montoursville -- 6-4, 220 senior
Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing -- 6-2, 240 senior
Jackson Pryts, Hickory -- 6-4, 205 junior
Defensive Back
Zach Zechman, Wyomissing -- 6-0, 175 senior
Myles Walker, Central Valley -- 5-10, 158 senior
Steven Ressler, Bedford -- 6-0, 185 senior
Stephon Hall, Central Valley -- 6-2, 177 senior
Specialist
Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing -- 5-11, 175 senior
Athlete
Jordan Auman, Wyomissing -- 5-11, 170 senior
Dillon Young, Montoursville -- 6-1, 170 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley
Here is the complete PFW Class 2A All-State team ...
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside -- 5-10, 185 senior
Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 6-3, 175 senior
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-2, 189 senior
Jack Krug, Brookville -- 6-0, 195 senior
Running Back
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls -- 6-3, 230 senior
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 5-9, 190 junior
Darren Miller, Wilmington -- 5-11, 185 senior
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell -- 6-0, 195 junior
Zack Miller, South Williamsport -- 5-10, 175 senior
Ethan Susen, Wilmington -- 5-9, 170 senior
Wide Receiver
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-0, 171 junior
Brice Butler, Farrell -- 5-9, 175 senior
Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge -- 6-4, 198 senior
Tight End
Mason Leib, Penns Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior
Offensive Line
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington -- 6-2, 320 senior
Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell -- 6-3, 295 senior
Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls -- 6-2, 222 senior
Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington -- 6-2, 315 senior
Mitch Miles, Laurel -- 6-4, 295 senior
Weston Phanco, Wilmington -- 6-2, 280 senior
Athlete
Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis -- 6-2, 190 senior
Kellen Stahl, Richland -- 5-11, 185 junior
Garret Laudenslager, Line Mountain -- 6-2, 200 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Spencer Perry, Neshannock -- 6-5, 230 senior
Connor Rager, Richland -- 6-3, 270 senior
Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain -- 6-1, 215 senior
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia -- 6-1, 225 junior
Linebacker
Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 210 senior
Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls -- 5-9, 185 senior
Taidon Strickland, Farrell -- 6-0, 210 junior
Nathan Waltman, Karns City -- 6-5, 240 senior
Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights -- 6-1, 195 senior
Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox -- 6-1, 230 senior
Defensive Back
Caelen Bender, Wilmington -- 5-10, 190 senior
Aaron Willis, Windber -- 6-0, 165 senior
Darius Bruce, Westinghouse -- 6-0, 187 senior
Jake Davis, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 165 senior
Specialist
Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 5-7, 133 senior
Athlete
Mason Reed, Wilmington -- 6-0, 170 senior
Cole Serfass, Palmerton -- 6-3, 200 sophomore
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington
Here is the complete PFW Class 1A All-State team ...
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Brad Birch, Jeannette -- 6-2, 190 freshman
Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center -- 6-1, 203 senior
Bryce Herb, Williams Valley -- 5-11, 180 senior
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-2, 185 freshman
Running Back
Cole Toy, Reynolds -- 6-1, 195 senior
Dontae Sanders, Clairton -- 6-2, 235 senior
Jaedon Zuzak, California -- 5-9, 210 senior
Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-0, 171 senior
Hunter Cameron, United -- 5-11, 210 senior
Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-11, 190 senior
Wide Receiver
James Sanders, Jeannette -- 5-7, 150 senior
Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-2, 175 senior
Brett Birch, Jeannette -- 5-10, 170 junior
Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-3, 195 junior
Tight End
Jesse Engle, Williams Valley -- 6-1, 225 senior
Offensive Line
Cyllel Rose, Old Forge -- 5-11, 260 sophomore
Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds -- 6-2, 290 senior
Luke Faber, Reynolds -- 6-4, 250 senior
Isaac Harris, Muncy -- 6-4, 235 junior
Colt Bickford, Glendale -- 6-6, 315 senior
Da'Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton -- 6-7, 315 senior
Athlete
Jay Pearson, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart -- 5-11, 190 junior
Ben Terry, Mahanoy Area -- 6-0, 170 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-0, 215 senior
Tydre Holland-Ali, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-3, 225 senior
Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain -- 6-0, 271 senior
Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley -- 6-2, 180 junior
Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-3, 241 senior
Linebacker
Colin Holzman, Old Forge -- 5-8, 205 senior
Nate Schilling, Blacklick Valley -- 5-11, 185 junior
Seth Rosey, Conemaugh Township -- 5-6, 163 senior
Logan Williard, Williams Valley -- 5-8, 155 sophomore
Tyler Clark, Williamsburg -- 5-8, 182 senior
Ethan Gush, Muncy -- 5-11, 185 senior
Defensive Back
Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township -- 5-11, 180 senior
Ryan Stahl, Halifax -- 6-2, 185 senior
Jake Herman, Williams Valley -- 6-0, 180 senior
Ross Eyer, Muncy -- 6-4, 172 sophomore
Specialist
Bryan Hernandez, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-10, 175 senior
Athlete
Michael DiGregorio, Old Forge -- 5-11, 165 senior
Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic -- 5-10, 175 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire
