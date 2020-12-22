Devin Atkinson has enjoyed a standout three-sport prep career for Lancaster Catholic.

Tuesday, the Crusaders’ rugged, pass-rushing senior defensive end capped his football tenure in style, when he was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State team.

Players in all six classifications were nominated and then voted upon by football reporters from across the state.

Atkinson, a bruising 6-1, 220-pound blitz-machine off the edge, was the only Lancaster-Lebanon League player to earn PFW All-State honors among the state’s three smallest classifications; the Class 6A, 5A and 4A teams will be announced Wednesday.

Atkinson, who also excels in basketball and baseball for Lancaster Catholic, piled up 52 tackles with six sacks and 12 hits for losses this past season for the Crusaders, who went 2-6 overall in a truncated campaign because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But Lancaster Catholic, under rookie coach Chris Maiorino, won its last two games in a row to hit the offseason with some momentum. In the Crusaders’ two victories, Atkinson totaled 13 tackles, including an 8-tackle, 3-sack performance in a 15-12 win over Lebanon.

Atkinson, who was a Pennsylvania Football News Class 3A second-team all-state pick in 2019 after his junior season, was an L-L League Section Three first-team all-star at defensive end, and he earned second-team all-star honors at offensive tackle for his 2020 performance. Now he can add a coveted PFW All-State nod to his resume.

Here is the complete PFW Class 3A All-State team ...

OFFENSE  

Quarterback

Michael Henwood, Hickory -- 6-2, 175 senior

 K.J. Riley, Danville -- 6-1, 195 senior 

Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg -- 5-10, 171 sophomore 

Jake Hall, North Schuylkill -- 6-0, 215 junior 

Ameer Dudley, Central Valley -- 6-2, 196 senior  

Running Back

Zane Janiszewski, Western Wayne -- 5-11, 195 senior 

Matt Frauen, Notre Dame-Green Pond -- 6-1, 190 senior 

Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville -- 6-0, 190 junior 

Josh Chowansky, North Schuylkill -- 5-8, 170 junior 

Landon Alexander, Central Valley -- 5-11, 181 junior

  Wide Receiver

Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory -- 6-1, 165 junior 

Damon Gripp, Tyrone -- 6-3, 185 senior 

Chad Parton, Salisbury -- 5-11, 180 senior 

Carson Persing, Danville -- 5-8, 155 sophomore  

Tight End

CJ Dippre, Lakeland -- 6-5, 250 senior  

Offensive Line

Dustin Wallace, North Schuylkill -- 6-0, 235 senior 

Ian Wright, Athens -- 6-6, 302 senior

 Hunter Hanna, Montoursville -- 6-2, 220 junior

 Eli Podgorski, South Park -- 6-3, 263 senior 

Garrett Bauer, St. Mary's -- 6-1, 268 senior 

Jack Feightner, Wyomissing -- 6-2, 200 senior

  Athlete

Mercury Swaim, Bedford -- 6-0, 190 junior

 Shea Morgan, Pine Grove -- 5-10, 155 senior

  DEFENSE

 Defensive Line

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth-Forward -- 6-4, 235 senior 

Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic -- 6-1, 220 senior

 Aeden Holler, Loyalsock -- 6-4, 220 senior 

Steven Olexy, Wyomissing -- 6-0, 240 senior 

Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley -- 6-3, 275 junior  

Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville -- 5-11, 175 sophomore

 Darren Brunner, Wyomissing -- 6-1, 195 senior 

Brody Robinson, Pine Grove -- 5-10, 210 senior 

Dylan Bennett, Montoursville -- 6-4, 220 senior

 Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing -- 6-2, 240 senior 

Jackson Pryts, Hickory -- 6-4, 205 junior

  Defensive Back

Zach Zechman, Wyomissing -- 6-0, 175 senior

 Myles Walker, Central Valley -- 5-10, 158 senior

Steven Ressler, Bedford -- 6-0, 185 senior 

Stephon Hall, Central Valley -- 6-2, 177 senior  

Specialist

Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing -- 5-11, 175 senior  

Athlete

Jordan Auman, Wyomissing -- 5-11, 170 senior

 Dillon Young, Montoursville -- 6-1, 170 senior  

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley

Here is the complete PFW Class 2A All-State team ...

OFFENSE  

Quarterback

Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside -- 5-10, 185 senior

 Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 6-3, 175 senior

 Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-2, 189 senior

 Jack Krug, Brookville -- 6-0, 195 senior  

Running Back

 Josh Hough, Beaver Falls -- 6-3, 230 senior 

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia -- 5-9, 190 junior

 Darren Miller, Wilmington -- 5-11, 185 senior 

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell -- 6-0, 195 junior

 Zack Miller, South Williamsport -- 5-10, 175 senior 

Ethan Susen, Wilmington -- 5-9, 170 senior  

Wide Receiver

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge -- 6-0, 171 junior 

Brice Butler, Farrell -- 5-9, 175 senior 

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge -- 6-4, 198 senior  

Tight End

Mason Leib, Penns Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior

 Offensive Line

Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington -- 6-2, 320 senior 

Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell -- 6-3, 295 senior

 Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls -- 6-2, 222 senior

Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington -- 6-2, 315 senior 

Mitch Miles, Laurel -- 6-4, 295 senior 

Weston Phanco, Wilmington -- 6-2, 280 senior  

Athlete 

Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis -- 6-2, 190 senior

 Kellen Stahl, Richland -- 5-11, 185 junior 

Garret Laudenslager, Line Mountain -- 6-2, 200 senior

DEFENSE

  Defensive Line  

Spencer Perry, Neshannock -- 6-5, 230 senior 

Connor Rager, Richland -- 6-3, 270 senior 

Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain -- 6-1, 215 senior 

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia -- 6-1, 225 junior  

Linebacker

Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 210 senior 

Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls -- 5-9, 185 senior 

Taidon Strickland, Farrell -- 6-0, 210 junior

 Nathan Waltman, Karns City -- 6-5, 240 senior

 Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights -- 6-1, 195 senior

 Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox -- 6-1, 230 senior  

Defensive Back

Caelen Bender, Wilmington -- 5-10, 190 senior 

Aaron Willis, Windber -- 6-0, 165 senior

 Darius Bruce, Westinghouse -- 6-0, 187 senior

 Jake Davis, Southern Columbia -- 5-11, 165 senior  

Specialist

 Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley -- 5-7, 133 senior  

Athlete

Mason Reed, Wilmington -- 6-0, 170 senior 

Cole Serfass, Palmerton -- 6-3, 200 sophomore  

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington

Here is the complete PFW Class 1A All-State team ...

OFFENSE  

Quarterback

Brad Birch, Jeannette -- 6-2, 190 freshman 

Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center -- 6-1, 203 senior 

Bryce Herb, Williams Valley -- 5-11, 180 senior 

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-2, 185 freshman

  Running Back 

Cole Toy, Reynolds -- 6-1, 195 senior 

Dontae Sanders, Clairton -- 6-2, 235 senior 

Jaedon Zuzak, California -- 5-9, 210 senior 

Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-0, 171 senior 

Hunter Cameron, United -- 5-11, 210 senior 

Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-11, 190 senior

  Wide Receiver

James Sanders, Jeannette -- 5-7, 150 senior 

Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-2, 175 senior 

Brett Birch, Jeannette -- 5-10, 170 junior 

Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-3, 195 junior  

Tight End 

Jesse Engle, Williams Valley -- 6-1, 225 senior  

Offensive Line 

Cyllel Rose, Old Forge -- 5-11, 260 sophomore 

Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds -- 6-2, 290 senior 

Luke Faber, Reynolds -- 6-4, 250 senior

 Isaac Harris, Muncy -- 6-4, 235 junior

 Colt Bickford, Glendale -- 6-6, 315 senior 

Da'Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton -- 6-7, 315 senior

Athlete 

Jay Pearson, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart -- 5-11, 190 junior

 Ben Terry, Mahanoy Area -- 6-0, 170 senior  

DEFENSE

 Defensive Line

Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-0, 215 senior

 Tydre Holland-Ali, Steelton-Highspire -- 6-3, 225 senior

 Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain -- 6-0, 271 senior

 Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley -- 6-2, 180 junior 

Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle -- 6-3, 241 senior

  Linebacker

Colin Holzman, Old Forge -- 5-8, 205 senior

 Nate Schilling, Blacklick Valley -- 5-11, 185 junior 

Seth Rosey, Conemaugh Township -- 5-6, 163 senior 

Logan Williard, Williams Valley -- 5-8, 155 sophomore 

Tyler Clark, Williamsburg -- 5-8, 182 senior

Ethan Gush, Muncy -- 5-11, 185 senior  

Defensive Back

Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township -- 5-11, 180 senior 

Ryan Stahl, Halifax -- 6-2, 185 senior

 Jake Herman, Williams Valley -- 6-0, 180 senior 

Ross Eyer, Muncy -- 6-4, 172 sophomore  

Specialist 

Bryan Hernandez, Steelton-Highspire -- 5-10, 175 senior

Athlete 

Michael DiGregorio, Old Forge -- 5-11, 165 senior

 Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic -- 5-10, 175 senior  

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire

