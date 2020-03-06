Chatting before the start of Tuesday’s boys basketball practice, it was pointed out to Lancaster Catholic junior guard Ross Conway that his single-game career-high in points was 13.

Asked then if it was fair to say he had yet to have a breakout performance, Conway responded, “I guess so. I don’t try to think about stats that much. I just want to get a win.”

Three days later, Conway put together his breakout performance with a career-high 21 points off the bench, including the go-ahead jumper in the final 30 seconds of the Crusaders’ 59-56 win over Ringgold in an opening round PIAA Class 4A playoff game at Warwick High School.

After drilling his first five 3-pointers in the first half, Conway missed his next three jumpers before hitting a jump shot at the top of the key to put Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four and District 3-4A champion Lancaster Catholic (24-3) up 57-56 with about 30 seconds left.

“A big thing of mine last year was I lacked in confidence in my shot,” Conway said Friday. “But all the coaches have been great. They just tell me to keep shooting, don’t think about your past shots. So I just keep shooting no matter what.”

Ringgold, the fifth-place team from District Seven, had two more chances to tie it or go in front but missed on both attempts, and Lancaster Catholic guards Devin Atkinson (12 points) and Nevin Roman (10 points) went 2 for 4 at the free-throw line in the last 17 seconds to help the Crusaders escape with the 3-point win.

With the victory, Lancaster Catholic advanced to the second round of the state tournament for the second year in a row, fifth time under 15th-year coach Joe Klazas and 11th time overall. The Crusaders will next face District Seven runner-up Belle Vernon (20-7) on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

First half: With Lancaster Catholic senior guard Calan Titus, the team’s best defender, on the bench in foul trouble for much of the first half, Conway filled in with the five trays and had 17 points at the break.

“We certainly needed it because we didn’t execute really well,” Klazas said. “They were playing a very saggy D on us and we were way too passive and not aggressive enough. So for him (Conway) to be able to step up and make those shots kept us in it and gave us some chances.”

Ringgold (14-11) had early leads of 5-0 and 10-7 before Lancaster Catholic closed the first quarter on a 11-2 run to lead 18-12. The Rams opened the second quarter on a 15-4 run before the Crusaders closed out the period on an 8-0 run to take a 30-28 advantage into halftime.

Second half: Lancaster Catholic used a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 41-33 advantage and later led 43-35 before Ringgold closed the period on a 6-2 spurt to trail 45-41 going into the fourth quarter.

Up 52-45 with 5:32 left, Lancaster Catholic appeared to be pulling away when Crusaders’ junior guard Devin Atkinson was whistled for his fourth foul on a Ringgold layup. Atkinson went to the bench and the Crusaders proceeded to commit three-straight turnovers.

Later up a point with under a minute left, Lancaster Catholic was again whistled for a turnover for failing to inbound the ball within five seconds, and Ringgold scored on its next possession to go in front by a point before Conway’s heroics.

Lancaster Catholic has now won its last three games in the final minute, with each game-winning shot having come from three different players. Friday night was Conway’s turn.

“It’s been amazing. We battled so hard,” Conway said. “We want to win a state championship. So I’ll do whatever I can to help us win.”

BOX SCORE