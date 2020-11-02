Lancaster Catholic sophomore Anna Millen has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 2A girls tennis tournament. Millen won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 over Archbishop Wood senior Claire Cardie on Monday afternoon at the Sinking Spring Family YMCA in Berks County.

Up next for Millen is a date with Moravian Academy freshman Chessie Bartolacci, the District 11 champion. She beat District One champion Ashley Gomes of Merion Mercy 6-1, 6-3 at Northwood Racquet Club in Easton on Monday.

Millen and Bartolacci will play Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. The winner will advance to Saturday’s state semifinals, slated for an 8 a.m. start at Hershey Racquet Club. The Class 2A championship match will follow at 1 p.m.

Also Wednesday, three other Lancaster-Lebanon League tennis players will travel to the Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Center in Clarks Summit for Class 3A quarterfinal-round play.

In singles, Penn Manor sophomore Catherine Rabatin, the L-L League and District Three champion, will face off with Abington Heights junior Bella Peters, the District Two champion, in a 1 p.m. start.

And in doubles, Manheim Township duo Avery Palandjian and Scotty Reynolds, the top seeds from District Three, are also set for a 1 p.m. quarterfinal start. They’ll play Hazleton Area’s Alyssa Mazurek and Madelyn Terraccino, the District Two champions.