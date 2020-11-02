Anna Millen
Lancaster Catholic’s Anna Millen returns a shot to Lancaster Country Day’s Cassidy Gleiberman during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Class 2A girls tennis final on Oct. 13, 2020. On Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, Millen earned a berth in the state quarterfinal round with a win over Archbishop Wood's Claire Cardie.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Lancaster Catholic sophomore Anna Millen has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 2A girls tennis tournament. Millen won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 over Archbishop Wood senior Claire Cardie on Monday afternoon at the Sinking Spring Family YMCA in Berks County.

Up next for Millen is a date with Moravian Academy freshman Chessie Bartolacci, the District 11 champion. She beat District One champion Ashley Gomes of Merion Mercy 6-1, 6-3 at Northwood Racquet Club in Easton on Monday.

Millen and Bartolacci will play Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. The winner will advance to Saturday’s state semifinals, slated for an 8 a.m. start at Hershey Racquet Club. The Class 2A championship match will follow at 1 p.m.

Also Wednesday, three other Lancaster-Lebanon League tennis players will travel to the Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Center in Clarks Summit for Class 3A quarterfinal-round play.

In singles, Penn Manor sophomore Catherine Rabatin, the L-L League and District Three champion, will face off with Abington Heights junior Bella Peters, the District Two champion, in a 1 p.m. start.

And in doubles, Manheim Township duo Avery Palandjian and Scotty Reynolds, the top seeds from District Three, are also set for a 1 p.m. quarterfinal start. They’ll play Hazleton Area’s Alyssa Mazurek and Madelyn Terraccino, the District Two champions.