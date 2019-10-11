FREDERICKSBURG — Lancaster Catholic posted its highest point total in eight years Friday night in a 63-0 win at Northern Lebanon in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football.
The Crusaders (6-1 L-L, 7-1 overall) scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and four more in the second for a 56-0 lead at the break. The last time Lancaster Catholic scored that prolifically was in 2011 in a 70-28 victory against Columbia.
Turning point
The result was never in doubt. However, the difference between the two teams might not have been so extreme had Northern Lebanon (1-6, 1-7) not missed a couple of receivers who got open behind the Lancaster Catholic defensive backs in the first quarter. Once those attempts fell incomplete, the game got out of hand.
Key statistic
In the first half, Lancaster Catholic scored all eight times it had the ball. The average possession for the Crusaders before intermission was 3.5 plays and 38 yards with a time of possession of 1:24. Two of the scoring drives were actually only one play each: A 74-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Sullivan to Andrew Miklos, and a 4-yard touchdown run by Tony Cruz.
Star of the game
Seven players scored touchdowns for the Crusaders, who already had second-stringers on the field late in the second quarter, so there were not many dominant individual stats. However, Miklos did catch three passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to his long score, he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Up next
Lancaster Catholic will continue its pursuit of a section title at home next Friday against Donegal. Northern Lebanon will be on the road the rest of the season and will travel to Columbia next week.