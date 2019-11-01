Bermudian Springs was riding the momentum early in the second quarter at Lancaster Catholic Friday. The Eagles had taken a 7-0 lead over the Crusaders, and a rocketing Ricky Pacana punt return set up the Eagles deep in Lancaster Catholic territory.
But on the first play of the ensuing drive, the Crusader defense brought pressure. Henry Gartley popped the ball loose from tight end Carter Laughman. Andrew Miklos recovered, and the Crusaders scored the next 30 points to win their District Three Class 3A quarterfinal 30-7.
"There are opportunities to make a game-winning play all throughout the game," said Lancaster Catholic coach Todd Mealy. "When Gartley made that play, he came off to the sideline, and that's what he was talking about."
With the win — the first for the senior class, and for the program with Mealy at the helm — the No. 3 Crusaders (10-1) earned a trip to Middletown for a semifinal scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. They also paid back last year's season-ending loss to Bermudian Springs in the district semifinals.
"I think in the back of our minds, we'd talk about avenging a loss from last year," Mealy said, "but on the surface, we were talking about how our milestone is to win our first playoff game."
Before Gartley induced the momentum-swinging fumble, the No. 6 Eagles (6-5) had built a lead with a pair of big-gain passes from reserve quarterback Savauri Shelton (5/11, 100 yards) to JJ Talley and Pacana, setting up a touchdown pass to Talley that opened the scoring in the final minute of a fast-moving first quarter.
But the Lancaster Catholic defense locked down after surrendering the early points, forcing the fumble and limiting the Eagles to 140 total yards.
Lancaster Catholic gets a push up front, led by Devin Atkinson. The sack backs up Bermudian Springs 6 yards and forces a punt. It's 7-7 w/ 3:21 left in Q2. #LNPFootball pic.twitter.com/gtOEP1WAwi— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) November 1, 2019
"I think it shows character," Mealy said, "particularly from our secondary, which is all underclassmen, that they didn't fold. They were able to come back out and perform the rest of the game."
Offensively, the Crusaders rode a three-pronged rushing attack from quarterback Gavin Sullivan (18 carries, 136 yards, 1 touchdown), Jeffrey Harley (14-144, 2 touchdowns) and Alex Cruz (13-98, 2 touchdowns).
"Our offensive line really performed," Mealy said. "It was one of their best performances of the season, and it enabled us to call virtually anything that we wanted to, and we were getting chunks of yards at a time."
A burst of speed from Lancaster Catholic's Jeff Harley Jr. converts a 3rd-and-10 and sets up a 1st-and-goal for the Crusaders at the Bermudian Springs 5. #LNPFootball pic.twitter.com/BS7f61eml8— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) November 1, 2019
After Miklos recovered the fumble, Sullivan (6/9, 40 yards) engineered a nine-play, 75 yard scoring drive, tying the game with a 5-yard touchdown run. On their next possession, the Crusaders took a 10-7 lead on Daniel Mueller's 20-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the half.
They never looked back.
"When you play good teams," said Bermudian Springs coach Jon DeFoe, "I told our guys, you get a couple chances to make plays. When those opportunities present themselves, you've got to do it. We just missed those three, four opportunities that would've made things different."