Lancaster Catholic’s favorite speed is warp. And the Crusaders were able to dial it up to that level early and often on Saturday in a PIAA Class 4A girls’ basketball first-round game.

Catholic bolted to 21 first-quarter points, had a cozy 16-point lead at the half, and three Crusaders’ players scored in double digits in Catholic’s fast-paced 73-50 victory over District 7 No. 7 seed Indiana at Warwick.

Sommer Reeser hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Katie Haefner scored 13 of her 16 points in the first half, when the Crusaders hit the court running, and Naomi Zulueta had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Catholic, the three-time reigning District 3 and Lancaster-Lebanon League champ.

“That was fun to watch,” said Catholic coach Charlie Detz, who welcomed the up-tempo challenge from the Indians. “We were able to do what we do. When we can pressure you and get into transition, we’re a very good team. So I was kind of surprised that they wanted to come out and run up and down with us. But we were fine with it. We’ll never back down from that.”

Up next for the Crusaders (26-3) is District 7 runner-up Southmoreland in a second-round game on Wednesday at a site and time to be announced. Southmoreland (25-1) topped District 6 runner-up Huntington Area 57-29 on Saturday.

Southmoreland started the season 24-0 before falling to Pittsburgh North Catholic in the WPIAL finals; North Catholic rallied past Freeport 58-43 on Saturday in another 4A first-rounder.

Also Saturday, Catholic’s L-L League Section 4 rival, Northern Lebanon, won its PIAA opener; the Vikings beat Universal Audenried Charter 52-29.

The Crusaders, meanwhile, found themselves in a track meet against Indiana, which wasn’t shy about playing an up-tempo style. But Catholic thrives in quicker-paced games, and the Crusaders thoroughly enjoyed that pace against the Indians (15-11), who featured 6-3 freshman Eve Fiala.

Fiala, who already has a scholarship offer from Ohio State, poured in 26 points and pulled down 17 rebounds and absolutely dominated in the paint. But Catholic took care of every other facet, and feasted on 21 turnovers while keeping its foot on the gas.

“We wanted to keep on running because that’s our game,” said Haefner, an Elizabethtown College recruit. “If people want to try and run with us they can. But we’re always going to keep pushing it. We’re bringing it 100 percent. And we’ll keep pushing. We’re reaching our peak now, which is a good thing. So we’ll keep bringing it every game.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

BOX SCORE

Catholic pulled away in the third quarter behind Zulueta, who had a pair of driving layups and six points in the quarter, and Reeser, who swished a wing 3-pointer to give Catholic a cozy 51-30 cushion with 2:22 to go in the third.

Reeser raised her career trey total to 234 3-pointers made, most in L-L League history. She hit a pair of fourth-quarter triples on Saturday, including a baseline trey that gave Catholic a safe and sound 61-39 edge.

Catholic also got some key minutes from Cassandra Schusko, who had three first-half buckets to get the Crusaders rolling, and Sophia Wentz, who had six rebounds and helped keep tabs on Fiala.

Northern Lebanon 52, Universal Audenried Charter 29: At Cardinal O’Hara in Springfield, Zara Zerman continued her monster season with 27 points, and the District 3 third-seeded Vikings (23-5) outscored the District 12 runner-up Rockets 25-8 in the second half for a first-round victory. Up next for Northern Lebanon in the second round on Wednesday is District 4 champ Danville, which dropped Berwick 43-35 on Saturday. If Northern Lebanon and Lancaster Catholic both win on Wednesday, the Vikings and Crusaders would square off on the state quarterfinals on March 14.

BOX SCORE

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage