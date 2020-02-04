Lancaster Catholic's David Kamwanga (30) wrestles a loose ball away from Elco's Bryce Coletti (4) during second half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Down double-digits at halftime, visiting Elco closed the deficit to within six points at the end of the third quarter inside Lancaster Catholic’s crowded, steamy gymnasium Tuesday night. The Raiders had a chance to get even closer with possession of the ball to start the fourth quarter, but a Braden Bohannon jumper rimmed out.
The rebound landed in the hands of Lancaster Catholic forward David Kamwanga, and Crusaders’ sharp-shooter Ross Conway hit a 3-pointer the next time down the floor. Lancaster Catholic built the lead from there en route to an eventual 65-50 boys basketball victory in the regular season finale that made the Crusaders the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four champs over runner-up Elco.
It’s the third-straight section crown for Lancaster Catholic, fourth in the last five years, 11th under 15th-year coach Joe Klazas, and 16th overall for the program. Though, the team immediately went to the locker room after the final horn, instead of cutting a net down as other section champs did last Friday.
“We usually don’t like to do that,” Lancaster Catholic junior guard Devin Atkinson said. “I think we’re looking for bigger goals. I’m not saying the section title is easy because we had very good teams in our section but we have bigger goals.”
Elco's Ben Horst (5) puts up a shot as Lancaster Catholic's Trey Wells (44) defends during second half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic's Denzel Kabasele (0) slaps the ball away from Elco's Asher Kemble (24) during second half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic's Devin Atkinson (33) is fouled by Elco's Asher Kemble (24) on his way to the basket during first half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic's Ross Conway (15) knocks down a three point shot against Elco during first half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Elco head coach Brad Conners, on the sidelines as the team takes on Lancaster Catholic during first half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic's Denzel Kabasele (0) puts up a shot over Elco's Evan Huey (21) during first half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic head coach Joe Klazas, on the sideline as the team take son Elco during first half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic's David Kamwanga (30) takes off with the ball after a steal on Elco's Braden Bohanaon (40) during first half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Elco's Asher Kemble (24) goes to the hoop as Lancaster Catholic's Ross Conway (15) defends during first half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic's Denzel Kabasele (0) puts the pressure on Elco's Braden Bohanon (40) during first half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
Lancaster Catholic's student section cheers on their team as they take on Elco during first half action of an L-L section 4 boys basketball game at Lancaster Catholic High School Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Atkinson had a game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds. Teammates Conway (13 points, four rebounds) and Calan Titus (12 points) also finished in double-figures scoring. Kamwanga also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds to help the Crusaders (12-1 league, 19-2 overall) win the battle on the glass, 34-27.
Lancaster Catholic closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run and the second quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 33-16 at the break. But the first half was more about a defensive effort from the Crusaders, with Lancaster Catholi collapsing the paint whenever an Elco player attacked the rim.
“We had some disciplinary things that we wanted to do with each guy to take options away,” Klazas said. “But controlling the middle of the floor, shorter close-outs for shooters, for the most part we did a good job contesting shots. ...overall we just wanted to make sure every shot was a challenge.”
Elco outscored Lancaster Catholic 24-13 in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 46-40 going into the final frame.
“We just said we got a little too soft in some situations and we needed to dig deeper,” Klazas said when asked about what was said to the team going into the fourth quarter. “We needed to go back to our mentality in the first half.”
Asher Kemble (13 points), Evan Huey (11 points), Braden Bohannon (10 points) and Bryce Coletti (10 points) paced the Raiders.
The 15-point margin of defeat was Elco’s largest of the season, and marked only the fourth time the Raiders surrendered 60 or more points.
Up next: Elco will face Section Two runner-up Elizabethtown on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the first of two league tournament play-in games at Warwick, while Lancaster Catholic will host Section One runner-up McCaskey in Monday’s L-L quarterfinals.