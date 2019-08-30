Lancaster Catholic's Jeff Harley (5) celbrates with teammate JJ Keck (28) after scoring on a punt return against Columbia during first half action of an L-L section 3 football game at Columbia High School Friday August 30, 2019.
Lancaster Catholic's Jeff Harley (5) celbrates with teammate JJ Keck (28) after scoring on a punt return against Columbia during first half action of an L-L section 3 football game at Columbia High School Friday August 30, 2019.
It wasn’t always pretty. But a win is a win is a win.
And Lancaster Catholic will gladly take it.
Jeff Harley returned a punt for a touchdown, Alex Cruz broke off a pair of TD runs, and Gavin Sullivan, who spent a good part of the evening running for his life from his quarterback spot, added a late score, helping Catholic fend off Columbia 35-19 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three opener on Friday night in Columbia.
“Columbia is a very good team,” Sullivan said. “They fought really hard and they came out with a lot of heart, and we came out flat. But we were able to settle into the game and do what we do and we executed plays. Then we got rolling.”
The Crimson Tide, fresh off a win over Eastern York and a 1-0 start for the first time since 2013, grabbed a 7-0 lead on Matt McCleary’s 20-yard TD flip to Demetrius Diaz-Ellis with 8:33 to go in the first quarter. Columbia also dropped Sullivan four times for losses in the first half.
Columbia grabbed a 13-7 lead when Diaz-Ellis scooted 6 yards for a TD run midway through the second quarter. But Catholic, now 2-0, scored four of the game’s next five touchdowns, and the Crusaders won going away.
“I told our guys, ‘Hey, this is the team that was picked to win the section,’ ” Columbia coach Bud Kyle said. “I’m not a fan of moral victories at all, but at the end of the day, I don’t see many teams beating Catholic this year. We got the short end of the stick tonight, but overall, I thought we really hung tough. Adversity hit us, and now we’ll see how we respond from this.”
Columbia sacked Sullivan six times and had Catholic teetering a couple of times in the first half. But a Red Zone fumble was a stinger for the Tide, and Harley’s electrifying punt return TD sparked the Crusaders and put them right back in the game.
Later, Harley added a 21-yard TD dash to cap the scoring with 7:59 to play. Catholic also had an 83-yard TD pass called back in the first quarter on a penalty.
Ahead 14-13 at the break after Cruz’s 3-yard TD run with 4:40 to go in the first half, Catholic picked up speed behind some inspired offensive line play. Cruz took advantage, bolting 49 yards for a TD with 10:23 to go in the third, giving Catholic a 21-13 edge.
Columbia immediately punched back, converting a fourth-and-goal play when McCleary lobbed a 1-yard TD pass to Phillip Acosta to make it 21-19. But McCleary’s 2-point pass was broken up, and the Tide failed to tie it.
Sullivan’s 20-yard keeper right up the gut with 1:06 to go gave Catholic a 28-19 edge, and Harley’s TD romp later in the fourth iced the game for the Crusaders, who had to rally past Camp Hill last Friday for a 39-25 season-opening victory.
“There wasn’t a person in our locker room — coaches or players — who didn’t think this wasn’t going to be a fistfight,” Catholic coach Todd Mealy said. “We’re still trying to find ourselves. I’m concerned about our mental approach. Our youth outweighs our experience. So the priority we have to make now is keeping our guys rounded.”
Harley ended up with 64 rushing yards on 12 carries and Cruz had 62 yards on seven totes as Catholic had 203 total yards. Meanwhile, McCleary went 19 for 41 through the air for 211 yards for Columbia, which was held to minus-3 rushing yards, as the Crusaders’ defense came up big in the trenches.