Ten scripted plays into Friday’s L-L League Section Three war, Annville-Cleona coach Matt Gingrich figured it was time to get rewrite.
“We realized our game plan wasn’t going to work,” Gingrich said. “We switched and we scored 24 points. We probably should’ve scored more.”
Coming in with the idea to run the football, the Little Dutchmen (3-2 L-L, 3-3 overall) went to the air and nearly pulled off the victory.
Junior quarterback Junior Bours (6 for 17, 217 yards, one costly interception) picked apart Catholic’s secondary early on, tossing a 49-yard touchdown to Caden Horning and a 44-yard TD to Quamir Parker — on a great one-handed snag — in the first half and was within a score, down 17-14, at the half.
Lancaster Catholic’s fullback battering-ram Alex Cruz scored two second-half TDs and the Crusaders (4-1, 5-1) prevailed 31-24.
Cruz, who had a quiet four carries for 11 yards in the first half, exploded in the second, keyed by an 86-yard TD ramble off left tackle and down the left sideline, 33 seconds into the second half. He would finish with a game-high 144 yards on 11 touches.
“We played the best game we played all year,” Gingrich said. "You know, sometimes the best team doesn’t win. And that’s nothing against (Catholic). They played a great game too.”
Turning point
Two of them.
With 1:29 before halftime and the Crusaders punting on 4th-and-15 from their 41, A-C was called for roughing punter Dan Mueller — although it looked like the kick may have been partially blocked. Given new life, Catholic took a 17-14 lead into halftime as Gavin Sullivan found Mason McClair on a slant for a 34-yard score.
Leading 31-24 with 3:59 to play, Catholic ‘s Nevin Roman intercepted Bours at the Crusaders' 40. A-C would get the ball back with 1:36 to play, but Roman and Devin Atkinson teamed up to sack Bours for an 11-yard loss, and, after two incomplete passes, Atkinson paired with Isaiah Caine for a three-yard sack to seal the victory.
Stars of the game
In addition to Cruz’s output, Sullivan picked up 109 yards rushing on 20 carries, scoring the opening touchdown of the game from 6 yards out. Catholic finished with 319 yards on the ground on 40 rushes.
Anything you can do I can do better: After Catholic’s Mueller easily split the uprights from 36 yards in the first half, A-C’s Mac Plummer one-upped that with a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, pulling the Dutchmen into a tie at 24-24.
Quotable
Gingrich on the blocked punt call: “Sometimes you get crap calls against you, but you better get used to it because that’s life.”
Sullivan: “The O-line was clearing gaps for me, doing a great job of exploding off the the ball and knocking guys back. I was able to read their blocks and get some yards.”
Up next
A-C hosts Pequea Valley and Catholic travels to Octorara next Friday.