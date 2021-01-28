It took Lancaster Catholic a little while to find a spark against Linden Hall on Thursday night.

But once the Crusaders finally reached cruising altitude, it was all systems go.

Jeriyah Johnson scored all 13 of her points in the second half, and she helped get Catholic’s game-changing spree started, freshman point guard Mary Bolesky bucketed a career-high 15 points, and the host Crusaders tamed the Lions 46-35 in an intriguing nonleague matchup.

Linden Hall, the back-to-back reigning District Three Class 2A champ, forced 22 turnovers and made Catholic earn every inch. The Crusaders, the three-time reigning D3-4A champ, used a 9-0 third-quarter blitz to finally seize control, and they went 10 for 10 at the foul line in the fourth quarter to ice it.

“We didn’t attack like we wanted to in the first half, so we changed some things up at halftime,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “We went to more of a spread offense, which allowed our guards to drive. Once we were able to do that, Mary got a couple of drive and Jeriyah got a couple of drives, and we were up five, then seven, and then we hit a 3 and we were up 10.”

Johnson’s trey put the Crusaders up 32-22 early in the fourth quarter.

Catholic (6-1 overall) overcame a huge effort by Linden Hall’s Mercy Ademusayo, who scored 10 points, pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked seven shots for the Lions, who dipped to 1-2. The 6-foot-5 senior enforcer is a Northwestern University recruit.

Catholic had a 12-11 lead at halftime, and was able to find another gear early in the third quarter. The Crusaders’ 9-0 run featured Johnson’s steal and run-out transition layup and jumpers by freshmen Autumn Lipson and Rylee Kraft — both baseline johnnies.

Johnson’s bucket off another steal capped the spree, and Catholic had a 23-13 lead with 4:54 to go in the third.

Johnson had three more buckets to help the Crusaders’ stretch their lead early in the fourth quarter. Her wing 3-pointer made it 32-22 with 6:43 to play; her pull-up jumper gave Catholic a 34-23 cushion with 4:59 left; and her driving, scoop-shot layup iced it, putting the Crusaders up by 15.

“We definitely needed some energy, and we came together as a team, we slowed down, we focused and we worked together,” Johnson said. “Our defense is always there, but for us, it’s about executing after we get steals.”

BOX SCORE

Catholic executed at a much better clip in the second half, and was able to pull away from Linden Hall, which out-rebounded the Crusaders 33-31. Jenadia Jordan chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds and Anastasiya Astapenka had six points and six boards for the Lions.

Bolesky went 8 for 8 at the foul line in the waning minutes to help Catholic slam the door.

UP NEXT: Both teams return to action on Saturday; Linden Hall will take on Twin Valley, while Catholic will play at Manheim Central in an L-L League crossover clash.

