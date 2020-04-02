Linden Hall was supposed to take on Mahanoy Area on March 13, and Lancaster Catholic was slated to face Lancaster-Lebanon League rival Northern Lebanon on March 14 in PIAA state quarterfinal girls basketball games.

Those games are still on hold. After Gov. Tom Wolf closed all schools indefinitely over coronavirus concerns, the PIAA had to postpone the state basketball playoffs and the Class 2A swimming and diving championships.

Spring sports also remain at a standstill, and coaches, athletic directors and student-athletes are trying to cope with the pause.

Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz remains in email contact with parents, and checks in with his players a couple of times a week.

“I told them that we’re all in this together,” Detz said. “Most of them still have a basketball in their hands, just individually, not as a team. They’re all shooting baskets in their driveway whenever they can.”

Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair is the school’s Assistant Dean of Students, so she’s been in constant contact with her players as Linden Hall conducts distance-learning for its students.

But the Lions’ players, like those at Northern Lebanon and Lancaster Catholic, are in the same boat: No practice, no games, and no answers about if — or when — the basketball playoffs could possibly resume.

“We’re all trying to remain hopeful as the PIAA continues to make a decision,” Bair said.

In the meantime, everyone is in a holding pattern.

“My message to the team,” Detz said, “has been that until the PIAA tells us we’re not playing, then we have to be ready to play, whenever that is.”

