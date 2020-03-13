Ken Battistelli is stumped.

As of Friday morning, Northern Lebanon’s longtime girls basketball coach couldn’t say for sure if his Vikings’ team would be practicing, let alone playing again this season.

“I really don’t know what we’re going to do,” Battistelli said in an e-mail. “Right now, we can practice. But by the end of the day … I’m not so sure. It’s crazy.”

The PIAA hit the pause button on the state basketball playoffs because of coronavirus concerns, leaving Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Catholic and Linden Hall all very much in limbo.

Linden Hall, the back-to-back reigning District Three champ, was supposed to play District 11 winner Mahanoy Area in a Class 2A quarterfinal on Friday, and L-L League Section Four rivals Northern Lebanon and three-time reigning District Three champ Lancaster Catholic were supposed to square off in a Class 4A quarterfinal on Saturday.

Those game are off. And nobody knows if they’ll ever be played.

“It’s a tough situation,” Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz said Friday. “We’re just waiting to hear what the PIAA releases at this point.”

The PIAA said no basketball games — or the Class 2A swimming championships — will be scheduled for at least two weeks.

“By enforcing a two-week hiatus from our basketball and Class 2A swimming championships, (the PIAA) believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities,” the PIAA announced in a release this week.

Detz met with his team on Thursday, informing them that he’s cancelling all practices in the immediate future. He said he’ll likely reassemble the team in the middle of next week and then go from there — while awaiting word from the PIAA.

“The timing couldn’t have been worse,” Detz said, “but now we all have to be careful, and take advice from people in the know. Our kids have to live their lives, but they have to make the right decisions, and everyone has to stay healthy.”

Detz said players on his team that play spring sports have joined those squads for now, but will report back to basketball practice should the PIAA resume the state playoffs after a two-week hiatus.

The PIAA Sports Medicine Committee is meeting this weekend to tackle the immediate future of the winter championships. They’ll discuss health issues, possible game-day procedures, and potential changes to how many spectators and personnel would be permitted to attend games and events moving forward, should they be rescheduled.

“Hopefully we’ll play,” Detz said. “It’s not the end of the world, but certainly we’d like to finish the season.”

