This was not the way Lancaster Catholic, Northern Lebanon or Linden Hall wanted its girls basketball season to end. But on Thursday afternoon, after nearly a month on pause because of coronavirus concerns, it’s now officially over.

The PIAA, in conjunction with Gov. Tom Wolf cancelling the rest of the school year, canceled the state basketball playoffs, which were in the quarterfinal round when the season was put on hold back on March 12.

Linden Hall, the District Three Class 2A champ, was set to take on Mahanoy Area, and Lancaster Catholic, the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three Class 4A winner, was set to take on rival Northern Lebanon.

Those games are now canceled, and no state basketball champions will be crowned for the 2019-20 season.

Lancaster Catholic finished its season 27-3 overall, Northern Lebanon 24-4 and Linden Hall 22-2. Lancaster Catholic senior Sommer Reeser finished her career with 1,173 points and a league-record 236 3-pointers, and Northern Lebanon senior Zara Zerman finished her career with 1,648 points, tops in program history.

“To my seniors — the most winningest class in Linden Hall history — thank you,” Lions’ coach Ellen Bair posted on her social media account on Thursday afternoon. “My (heart is broken) knowing you won’t get the ending you worked so hard for.”

Lancaster Catholic finished the season as the three-time reigning league and district champ, and the Crusaders were back in at least the state quarterfinals for the fourth year in a row.

“Playing the what-if game will only drive you nuts at this point,” Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “We all need to be happy about what we’ve accomplished.”

The Crusaders’ seven seniors played instrumental roles for the last three league and district-title teams, and they were all on the 2018 squad that won the PIAA championship.

“I think the one bright spot, especially for our seniors, is that they enjoyed a lot of success over the last couple of years,” Detz said. “They were a big part of this. So my message to the team will be that we were able to defend our section, league and district titles, and we were one of the final eight teams in the state. Be proud of that.”

