The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of every basketball tip-off tournament and holiday tournament around the Lancaster-Lebanon League area this winter.

But one popular event survived on the girls side, and it was contested on Saturday at Lancaster Catholic, with the annual eight-team, four-game Catholic Showcase.

Two local teams participated, and they both suffered losses: In Saturday’s opener, back-to-back reigning District Three Class 2A champ Linden Hall, playing its first game this season, dropped a 54-41 decision to Trinity. And in the nightcap, host Lancaster Catholic fell to longtime nonleague nemesis Berks Catholic by a 40-32 count.

It was Lancaster Catholic’s first home loss since a 50-41 setback against Northern Lebanon on Jan. 6, 2017.

BERKS CATHOLIC 40, LANCASTER CATHOLIC 32: Caroline Herb hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Caroline Reedy scored nine of her 15 points in the pivotal fourth quarter, and the Saints took care of the ball against Lancaster Catholic’s pressure and knocked off the Crusaders.

“We’re up one at the half and we’re down one at the end of the third, but we didn’t play the fourth quarter,” Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “They dominated in the fourth quarter. We got out-hustled, and we never get out-hustled. This won’t define us; what defines us is how we react to this. Hopefully we realize that this is one game, and we’re not going to let it impact where we end up.”

Berks Catholic had a slim 24-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and then the Saints opened the final stanza on a game-changing 8-0 run to grab a 32-23 lead. Reedy had two baskets in the key, and she hit 5-of-6 foul shots in the waning minutes to help Berks Catholic ice it.

“It turned when Caroline Reedy was able to take it to them off the dribble and get to the basket,” longtime Berks Catholic coach Bob Birmingham said. “That’s a big win; any time you can beat Lancaster Catholic like that, it’s a big win — especially to beat them on their floor.”

The Saints took the lead for good, 24-23, on Keziah Brantley’s wing 3-pointer with 45 seconds to go in the third quarter. Lancaster Catholic (3-1) was up 10-7 after the first quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers from Mary Bolesky, and ahead 19-18 at the half thanks to big buckets by bench kids Madelyn Card, Mariana DeJesus and Rylee Kraft.

Kraft’s jumper gave the Crusaders a 23-21 edge with 2:01 to go in the third before Berks Catholic seized control for good. Bolesky paced Lancaster Catholic with 12 points.

TRINITY 54, LINDEN HALL 41: Live by the 3-pointer and die by the 3-pointer. Saturday, coach Kristi Britten and her Shamrocks lived by the trey.

William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson drilled five of Trinity’s 11 3-pointers and she pocketed a game-high 16 points, and the Shamrocks used a 19-6 second-quarter spree to nab a 37-18 halftime cushion on the way to taming the Lions.

Trinity, the reigning District Three Class 3A runner-up, hit 10 treys in the first half alone.

“First game, first time ever playing with masks, and Trinity is a great team,” Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair said. “They shot the lights out in the first half. But I think this will be great for us because now we’ll have some film to watch, and we’ll be able to learn from this. Hopefully we got it out of our system, and now we can progress from here.”

Northwestern University recruit Mercy Ademusayo had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Anastasiya Astapenka chipped in with 10 points and seven boards for the Lions, who pecked away with a 14-10 third-quarter clip.

Ademusayo, a dominating 6-foot-5 low-post threat, had a pair of buckets in the paint, and Luna Kirby had two baskets in the third for Linden Hall, which had no answer for Trinity at the 3-point stripe.

Stevenson had three treys in the first quarter, helping stake the Shamrocks to an 18-12 lead. Trinity hit six triples in the second quarter, including Elaina Beckett’s buzzer-beater, giving the Shamrocks a safe and sound 37-18 lead at intermission.

After Linden Hall made a charge early in the second half, Adrianna Stricek had back-to-back buckets to restore order, and Trinity had a 48-32 lead after the third quarter. Stricek had 10 points, including a pair of first-half 3-pointers.

Also Saturday, Delone Catholic knocked off Bishop McDevitt 57-45, while Holy Redeemer from Wilkes-Barre rallied from a 34-14 halftime deficit to stun York Catholic 50-47.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage