YORK — Some of the top parochial-school girls basketball teams in the area gathered for a one-day shootout event on Saturday at York Catholic, including a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League squads.

Two-time reigning District Three Class 4A champ Lancaster Catholic, and 20-time district-champ Lebanon Catholic both suffered setbacks in the second Catholic Showcase.

The Crusaders came up just short against another defending district champ, Trinity, by a 51-47 count. The Beavers fell to longtime D3 powerhouse York Catholic 59-37.

Also here Saturday, Holy Redeemer from District Two in Wilkes-Barre topped Bishop McDevitt 67-51, and reigning Class 3A state-champ Delone Catholic continued its torrid start by beating Berks Catholic 61-21.

Trinity 51, Lancaster Catholic 47: In a game of runs and taking the other team’s best punches, the Shamrocks got the last run — and landed the last jab.

Despite 29 turnovers and absorbing Catholic’s 13-2 second-quarter spree, Trinity squeezed past the Crusaders, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

Jocelyn Dorsey (14 points, 16 rebounds), Braylee Fetterolf (11 points) and William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson (9 points, 11 boards) all had clutch fourth-quarter baskets, the Mid-Penn power Shamrocks made eight free throws in the waning minutes, and Trinity fended off Catholic, which led 36-34 through three quarters, and had a 41-38 lead midway through the fourth.

Sommer Reeser ripped three 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Naomi Zulueta had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Catholic, which trialed 17-12 after the first quarter before a 13-2 second-quarter blitz. The Crusaders (9-2) forced 13 turnovers in the second quarter alone, and Catholic was up 25-19 on Zaniah Banks’ layup.

Reeser, who is closing in on 1,000 career points, hit a pair of treys during the run, and Catholic was ahead 28-25 at the break. It was a seesaw battle the rest of the way, and Trinity (7-3) finally forged ahead for good, 42-41, on Dorsey’s jumper.

“The sky isn’t falling,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “We’re 9-2, and we’re in first place in our section, and probably in the top two in the district rankings. We’ll be fine, but we need some changes. Our kids need some coaching and some motivation, and we’ll keep working.”

Lancaster Catholic hosts Berks Catholic for a nonleague game next Saturday.

BOX SCORE

York Catholic 59, Lebanon Catholic 37: Drew Kile hit five of the Fighting Irish’s eight 3-pointers, and York Catholic bolted to a 36-14 halftime lead and cruised past the Beavers, who couldn’t overcome 23 turnovers.

Kile scored 17 points and Gabby Coley had 12 points and six rebounds for the Irish, who opened the game on a 9-0 run and led 20-5 early. York Catholic opened up some more breathing room with an 18-7 third-quarter clip.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Irish (7-7) owned the glass, out-rebounding Lebanon Catholic 32-21. Sami Hatzfeld, Katie Davis and Cala Martino had six points apiece, and Avery Hupp had seven rebounds for the Beavers (7-8).

“We’re inconsistent right now,” Lebanon Catholic coach Patti Hower said. “It seems like we dig ourselves a hole every game. But we’re working on it, and I like teaching and seeing them get better.”

Hower has just one senior on her roster, as the Beavers continue to re-tool after winning a state title and then going right back to the state semifinals two years ago.

BOX SCORE

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage