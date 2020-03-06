Before every boys basketball game, Lancaster Catholic junior guard Ross Conway will hand his cellphone over to Crusaders athletic trainer Beth Newill.

On the phone is an app that receives updates every five minutes on Conway’s blood sugar level from measurements recorded by an electronic device attached to the left side of Conway’s stomach.

Because exercise results in the body’s muscles to use glucose, or sugar in the blood stream, the blood sugar levels will drop, resulting in the pancreas to produce insulin to balance everything out.

But for someone like Ross with Type 1 diabetes, his pancreas no longer produces insulin.

It’s why his parents are armed with glucagon at every game.

“If his blood sugar gets dangerously low,” said Ed Conway. “Then we would have to inject him with glucagon. It’s a pure sugar gun.”

There haven’t been any close calls yet, but managing Type 1 diabetes is still a work in progress.

'Something was wrong'

The Conway family was on vacation in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in the summer of 2016 when Ross, then 13, lost 15 pounds in a seven-day span.

“We knew something was wrong,” Ross recalled. “I had gotten sick a couple of times, throwing up.”

Upon returning to Lancaster, Ed Conway called the family pediatrician, who recommended taking Ross to an urgent care center right away.

“My blood sugar was 580,” Ross said. Anything above 300 is considered dangerous.

Ross was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

'I can still play sports'

In 2018, 1.6 million Americans had Type 1 diabetes, including about 187,000 children and adolescents, according to diabetes.org.

“Doctors just told me I have it but can still play sports,” Ross said. “The biggest thing is having food ready in case (my blood sugar) goes low.”

Ross tries to keep his blood sugar level between 80 and 150. To do so, he injects his stomach or arms with insulin four times a day — before each meal and once before bed.

“It’s basically calculating how many carbs you have each meal and then there’s a certain ratio of the insulin that you give,” Ross said. “The food brings the blood sugar up and the insulin brings it (blood sugar) down.”

If the blood sugar level gets too low during the school day, Ross will dig into a goodie bag containing snacks his mom packs for him, such Skittles, Smarties, Slim Jims, granola bars and fruit snacks.

He’ll leave that bag with coaches on the team bench during a game.

“That way we have something if he needs it,” Crusaders coach Joe Klazas said. “Last year, there were times where maybe he didn’t feel a 100% and was afraid to admit to that. We haven’t seen those at all (this season). There’s no doubt he’s been on track with things.”

The first option off the bench, the 6-foot-1 Conway leads the team in 3-pointers, averages 6.1 points per game, and was a L-L Section Four second-team selection for a Lancaster Catholic squad that won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four crown and District Three Class 4A championship and is in states.

“He’s played well enough to earn a starting role for sure,” Klazas said. “But he’s been a great spark plug for us off the bench.”

'Inspire others'

Conway credits parts of his game from what he’s learned from his mother, Ann, and older brother, Grant.

Ann (Melville) Conway is a Manheim Township alum who played basketball at Elizabethtown College in the late 1980s. Grant Conway is a 2015 Lancaster Catholic grad who played basketball and also wore No. 15, which Ross now wears.

Ross is the only one in his family with Type 1 diabetes. And at the time of his diagnosis in 2016, he didn’t know how his future in basketball and tennis would be impacted.

He’s since learned that Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has the autoimmune disorder. So does former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, former Gonzaga men’s basketball star Adam Morrison and three L-L lacrosse players who played last spring.

“You don’t hear too often of kids with Type 1 diabetes playing sports,” Ed Conway said. “But hopefully, through Ross sharing his story, he can inspire others out there like him.”