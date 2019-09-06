MYERSTOWN — After some shaky moments, Lancaster Catholic was able to put it on Cruz control.
The young Crusaders turned the game over to burly power runner Alex Cruz in the second half here Friday, and the veteran pushed Catholic past Elco, 28-7 in a ground-oriented Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three game.
Cruz, a 6-foot, 225-pounder, had just two carries for eight yards before halftime. He hauled it 12 times for 99 yards after that. He scored one touchdown on a 1-yard plunge and set up another with a 41-yard trundle. Cruz’s younger and smaller brother, sophomore Tony Cruz, scored that one.
“(Alex) plays on every special team for us, and he’s the heart of our defense,’’ Catholic coach Todd Mealy said after his team improved to 3-0. “We’ve turned to him to be the heart of the offense early in the season, too.’’
Turning point: Catholic led 6-0 near the end of a first half that was long on chain-moving drives but short on points. Braden Bohannon, who does a lot of everything for the Raiders, broke a 61-yard punt return touchdown that would have given his side the lead.
Offsetting penalties, including a block-in-the-ball call on Elco, nullified the play. Catholic was able to take a knee and end the half.
Key statistic: Catholic struggled with a lot of details early. The Crusaders fumbled five times, but Elco only managed to recover one of them, and the turnover battle was a 1-1 dead heat.
Quotable: “We still haven’t proved that we can get out of the gate, and we haven’t shown we can put together four quarters,’’ said Mealy. “The good thing tonight was we didn’t put ourselves in a hole, because we didn’t give up the big play.’’
Up next: Lancaster Catholic hosts Ephrata, fresh off a defeat of Annville-Cleona, Friday. Elco, which might be the best winless team in the area, hosts Octorara.