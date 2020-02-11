Is a three-peat in the cards for Lancaster Catholic?

The Crusaders certainly hope so, as they’ll go for their third Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball championship in a row.

Bryanna Hicks scored a season-high 21 points, Catholic feasted on 22 turnovers and never trailed, and the Crusaders topped Lancaster Country Day 59-43 in a league semifinal showdown between section champs on Tuesday at Conestoga Valley.

Catholic, the back-to-back reigning league champ, will now go for three titles in a row on Thursday against Pequea Valley, which knocked off Solanco 52-48 in Tuesday’s other semifinal at CV.

The Crusaders and Braves are former Section Four rivals, and now they’ll square off for league gold.

“Winning three of these in a row is tough to do,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “Winning this league is a special thing. It tells you that you’re the best team in your area, regardless of classification. So I’m a firm believer in trying to win your league championship.”

Just two girls’ teams in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — have captured three league championships in a row: McCaskey, from 1982-84, and Manheim Township, from 1985-88.

Catholic will try and tie those marks, while the Crusaders angle for their 15th league title overall. Their 14 championships are a league record.

Tuesday, Catholic (21-3) got the quick start, when Katie Haefner, Sommer Reeser and Zaniah Banks all drilled early 3-pointers to spark a 15-7 first-quarter run. The Crusaders kept up their long-range sniping in the second quarter, when Haefner, Reeser (10 points) and Hicks all hit from deep, and Catholic led 31-18 at the break.

“We didn’t locate their shooters early on, and they hit six 3’s in the first half,” Country Day coach Hilary Waltman said. “We had to adjust and, more than anything, just calm down.”

Country Day (19-3) never went away, and outscored the Crusaders 14-13 in the third quarter behind Ashanti Duncan, who had three post baskets to keep the Cougars in it. Early in the fourth quarter, Annabelle Copeland hit a driving layup, and when Genesis Meadows hit a pair of free throws with 6:19 to play, Country Day was within 44-36.

But Hicks and Marlia Matters had breakaway layups, and Catholic canned 11 fourth-quarter foul shots to restore order and punch its ticket to Thursday’s title game, which is set for 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

“I’m really proud because we executed the game plan,” Detz said. “I thought in the first half we were able to get a nice working lead because of our pressure. We’re going to pressure you and we’re going to get out in transition. When we’re doing those two things, usually good things happen.”

They certainly did Tuesday, with Hicks finishing multiple times in transition to lead the way.

Duncan had 13 points and seven rebounds and Copeland had 12 points and 10 boards for Country Day, which forced Catholic into 16 turnovers and won the rebounding battle 32-24.

But when the game was hanging in the balance, the Crusaders did what they do best: Turn you over and crank up their up-tempo attack.

“Very, very proud of the effort,” Waltman said. “We had the ball down by eight, with a chance to cut it to six or five in the fourth. So we kept fighting and battling. A game like this will only benefit us moving forward.”

