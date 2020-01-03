FREDERICKSBURG — It was not a playoff game. There were no trophies up for grabs in the gym, and there wasn’t a spot in a championship game on the line.
But it sure felt like it Friday night, when Northern Lebanon put its unbeaten record on the line in an L-L League Section Four first-place showdown against rival Lancaster Catholic.
The Vikings and Crusaders sure played it like a postseason clash, and the overflow crowd loved every minute of it, soaking in four back-and-forth quarters and overtime.
In the end, Catholic prevailed in a real donnybrook.
Naomi Zuleuta scored 18 points, Cassie Peris chipped in with 10 points, and Sommer Reeser drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:59 to go in OT and the Crusaders outlasted the Vikings 50-47.
End result: Catholic won its ninth game in a row, improved to 9-1 overall and to 5-0 in league play, and took over sole possession of first place in the Section Four race. Northern Lebanon slipped to 9-1 overall after a rip-roaring 9-0 getaway, and the Vikings are now 4-1 in league play, a game behind the Crusaders in the section hunt.
“Our girls understand never to give up and to try and keep their poise, especially in a hostile environment like this,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “They never gave up. They kept fighting and they kept battling.”
Northern Lebanon came out slugging Friday; Rachel Papson splashed a pair of baseline jumpers, Tabitha Hubbard hit a wing 3-pointer, and the Vikings were up 7-0 with 4:01 to go in the first quarter.
“Things certainly didn’t start out well for us,” Detz said, “but our girls kept battling.”
Northern Lebanon led 11-9 after the first quarter, and took a 19-11 lead with 4:18 to go in the half on Zara Zerman’s dribble-drive. The Kutztown University recruit scored 22 points for the Vikings, and she was a show-stopper in the second half.
Catholic finally got cooking midway through the second quarter, closing the half on a 10-0 spree to grab a 21-19 lead at the break. Bryanna Hicks book-ended the blitz with 3-pointers; the first cut Northern Lebanon’s lead to 19-14, and the latter gave the Crusaders a three-point cushion at intermission.
Catholic opened up some breathing room in the third quarter, when Zulueta scored eight points. Hicks and Zaniah Banks added key buckets during the run, and the Crusaders led 33-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
Undaunted, Zerman scored 12 fourth-quarter points, and the Vikings kept landing haymakers, knotting the game at 41-41 on Zerman’s free throws with 56 seconds to go in regulation.
Catholic had a shot to win it at the buzzer, but Peris’ jumper spun out.
“We weathered a bunch of punches,” Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli said. “We fell behind and came back. We fell behind and came back. They just had one too many little spurts in there. But hey, that was a great game.”
The Crusaders got the jump in OT on Peris’ layup, and after Zerman tied it at 43-43 with yet another dribble-drive off the glass, Catholic took the lead for good when Reeser stepped into a wing trey and buried it.
“(Northern Lebanon) did their stuff really, really well,” Detz said. “They defended and they boxed out. Tip your cap to Ken … they were 9-0 for a reason. We came in here and didn’t play our best, and a lot of that was because of them, but we found a way to win.”
Catholic survived 25 turnovers, but the Crusaders out-rebounded the Vikings 25-18. Northern Lebanon had 15 turnovers, but that's a relatively low total when facing the Crusaders' unrelenting pressure.
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77