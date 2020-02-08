Lancaster Catholic is still in line to win its third Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championship in a row. Barely.

Manheim Township threw everything but the kitchen sink at the host Crusaders on Saturday night. But Catholic staved off the Blue Streaks and won it late.

Sommer Reeser knocked down five 3-pointers and poured in 25 points, Katie Haefner drilled the go-ahead trey with 2:47 to go in regulation, and the host Crusaders survived Township 53-45 in a thrilling L-L League quarterfinal-round showdown.

Catholic (20-3) will take on Section Five champ Lancaster Country Day — a 49-40 winner over Section Two champ Ephrata on Saturday — in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Conestoga Valley.

The first semifinal, at 6 p.m. at CV, pits Section Three champ Solanco against Section Five runner-up Pequea Valley; the winners will meet next Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township for league gold.

Catholic, battling foul woes throughout, had to fight like crazy against the pesky Streaks, who had a 23-16 lead with 57 seconds to go in the first half on Gianna Smith’s post move. The Crusaders trailed 23-20 at the break, but opened the third quarter in a flourish, with Reeser ripping back-to-back 3-pointers. Cassie Peris’ layup capped a quick 8-0 burst and Catholic was up 28-23.

“That was huge because we took a really strong punch from them, and got it down to three at the half,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “And that was big because if things go haywire there, maybe we’re down 12 or 13. So that first minute and a half of the third was big because we got two 3’s and the layup just like that.”

“That was pretty big,” Reeser noted. “It all stems from our transition. If we get one layup, we usually end up getting a lot more. We play a lot better when our transition game picks up, and tonight we had some early fouls, which made it harder.”

Thanks to some spirited bench play, Catholic survived.

Later in the third, Reeser made her third trey of the quarter and Catholic was up 33-29, but Township never went away. The Streaks (17-6) were within 38-36 on Gracie Martin’s 3-pointer early in the fourth and 42-40 on Katie Bushong’s post bucket with 4:05 to go. Township finally knotted it up at 42-42 with 3:05 left on Martin’s drive.

That’s when Haefner delivered her go-ahead 3-pointer from the left wing, and Catholic went 6 for 6 at the foul line in the waning seconds to ice it.

BOX SCORE

“Big shot,” Reeser said of Haefner’s trey. “That one really got us going. She’s hit a lot of big second-half shots for us this season.”

Bushong scored 22 points and Smith chipped in with 12 points to pace the Streaks, who forced 16 turnovers and went toe to toe on the boards with the Crusaders. But Catholic survived.

“I didn’t want to see anyone leave this gym with their heads down,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “We made them earn this one. When they make runs like they did in the third quarter, it snowballs on a lot of teams and then you have nothing left in the tank. That didn’t happen to us. We kept fighting. If you’re going to beat us, we’re going to make you beat us. And I thought we made them beat us.”

