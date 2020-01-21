Another Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon showdown, another battle royale.

With first place in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ basketball Section 4 race hanging in the balance Tuesday night, the Vikings paid a visit to Lancaster Catholic. And, as usual in this fierce rivalry, the teams went toe to toe and swapped plenty of elbows in the paint.

After a chilly start — arctic, even — Catholic survived the slugfest.

Naomi Zulueta scored 11 points, Cassie Peris pulled down 12 rebounds, and Zaniah Banks came up with some key buckets and rebounds down the stretch in the Crusaders’ hard-fought 42-35 victory.

There was never a dull a moment in the latest installment of this rivalry, which has been hotly contested over the last several years.

“That’s a nice win,” said Catholic skipper Charlie Detz, who picked up his 150th career victory as the Crusaders’ coach. “(Northern Lebanon) does all the little things. They box out. They play good defense. We haven’t won the section yet, but this certainly gives us some breathing room.”

Catholic (9-0, 13-2) took a commanding two-game lead in the race over Northern Lebanon (7-2, 14-2). The Vikings’ lone losses this season are against the Crusaders; Catholic won 50-47 in OT in Fredericksburg in the first meeting.

The Crusaders, who are also atop the District Three Class 4A power rankings, are now in the driver’s seat to capture their third section championship in a row.

Northern Lebanon, right behind Catholic in the D3-4A rankings coming into Tuesday’s tilt, couldn’t have asked for a better start: The Vikings held the cold-shooting Crusaders to zero first-quarter points — they missed eight layups alone in the opening stanza — and led 5-0 after the first eight minutes.

Catholic finally caught fire, going on a 13-0 blitz to open the second quarter, grabbing a 13-5 lead on Zulueta’s conventional three-point play. Bryanna Hicks hit 3-pointer during the run, and Haefner finally ended the drought and put Catholic on the board with a layup with 6:49 to go in the second quarter.

Haefner and Sophia Wentz added buckets during the 13-0 tear.

“We couldn’t make anything,” Banks said of Catholic’s ice-cold start. “We were all like, what in the world is going on? But we always talk about poise, and overcoming any type of adversity we hit. We always bounce back from setbacks.”

Catholic certainly did Tuesday against a feisty Northern Lebanon bunch, which kept punching back, despite Catholic gut-punch 13-0 second-quarter spree.

Northern Lebanon chipped away and had Catholic’s lead down to 20-15 at the half. Zara Zerman picked up the scoring pace in the third quarter for the Vikes, scoring nine of her game-high 18 points.

BOX SCORE

After Catholic forged ahead 31-22 on Jeriyah Johnson’s layup with 2:31 to go in the third — off a sweet feed from Zulueta — Zerman’s 3-pointer brought Northern Lebanon back to within 31-25.

“When you play (Catholic), it’s in everyone’s head that we have to be right on,” Zerman said. “You have to do everything right, and not get caught up in what they’re doing.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In the third, Peris had two inside buckets and three rebounds, and in the fourth, Banks had four boards, two clutch finishes at the glass, and a blocked shot on defense, and Catholic overcame 17 turnovers, the goose-egg first quarter, and fended off the Vikes down the stretch.

The closest Northern Lebanon got in crunch time was 40-35 on Lindsay McFeaters’ layup with 2:21 to play. But Sommer Reeser hit a trey, Katie Haefner converted a breakaway layup, and Banks came up big on the boards to help Catholic cap it.

Reeser’s 3-pointer was her 197th career trey — nine away from setting the new L-L League career record.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage