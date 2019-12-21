BLUE BELL — It’s been an eventful couple of days for Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team.

On Friday night, the Crusaders needed Katie Haefner’s buzzer-beater to stave off pesky Manheim Central 57-55 in a hotly contested Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover game.

Less than 24 hours later, and after a long drive from home on Saturday night, Catholic found itself in a tussle with District One power Downingtown East in the Crossover Hoops Classic at Montgomery County Community College.

For the second night in a row, the Crusaders delivered. There was no buzzer-beater necessary this time around; instead, Catholic dialed up one of its patented full-court defensive pressure efforts, and the Crusaders outlasted the Cougars 68-59 for a clutch nonleague victory.

Catholic (6-1 overall) also finished up a stretch of playing four games in five nights, and the Crusaders — the reigning back-to-back league and D3-4A champs — won all four.

“The intensity was there,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said after his Crusaders fended off East. “Everything we do is kind of down and dirty; we’re going to outwork you and we’re going to throw different pressures at you, and that all comes from effort.”

There was plenty of effort to go around Saturday night.

Naomi Zulueta scored a season-high 20 points, Zaniah Banks added 10 points, including a pair of key second-half 3-pointers, and Sommer Reeser popped in 13 points, with four game-icing free throws in the waning seconds for Catholic, which trailed 41-34 with four minutes to go in the third quarter.

East had an early 11-7 lead, but Catholic closed fast in the first quarter, grabbing a 16-11 cushion as Zulueta had three buckets, Marlia Matters had a fast-break layup, and Cassie Peris had a pair of post buckets, including a buzzer-beater.

The Cougars (5-3) roared back in the second quarter, when 6-foot-6 Liberty University recruit Bella Smuda scored eight of her game-high 27 points. But Reeser and Bryanna Hicks ripped 3-pointers, and Banks had a pair of hoops in the lane and Catholic had a 32-28 lead at the break.

Undaunted, East punched back with a 13-2 third-quarter blitz; Mary McFillin hit a pair of treys, and she capped the run with a breakaway layup, and Catholic burned a timeout. After the stoppage, the Crusaders answered: Reeser and Banks buried 3-pointers, Matters scored in transition, and when Zulueta and Peris cashed in on fast-break layups off steals, Catholic led 52-46 through three.

“When we play with that kind of effort, energy and intensity,” Detz said, “it’s a lot of fun, and we can be a really good team.”

Banks sank another big trey and Peris and Zulueta added key field goals midway through the fourth, when the Crusaders finally opened some breathing room. Reeser, who joined the 900-point club in the win, made four foul shots in the final 1:34 to cap it, as Catholic feasted on 25 turnovers.

“It was a battle, but it was fun,” Peris said. “I think our defense has been improving, and tonight was definitely evidence of that. After the first three weeks we’re definitely growing, and we’ll continue that trend. It’s certainly starting to click now, and this is only the beginning.”

NOTES: East out-rebounded Catholic 22-18, and the Crusaders survived 16 turnovers. … The Cougars’ other two losses were against Gettysburg and Plymouth-Whitemarsh. … Reeser is up to 907 career points, as she begins her countdown to 1,000. … Former Lancaster Catholic standout Kiki Jefferson, a 2,500-point scorer who is now starting as a freshman at James Madison University, is on her holiday break, and she was at the game on Saturday, cheering on her former squad.

