MYERSTOWN — Back on the court for the first time since last March, when its PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinal was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lancaster Catholic’s new-look girls basketball had to shake off a lot of cobwebs Friday night.

Pesky Elco took the Crusaders to the finish line, before Catholic held on for a hard-fought 46-43 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four victory. The host Raiders led into the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders gutted it out late.

“For us to figure out a way to win this game on the road … down by five with four minutes left in the game, what can I say?” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “I’m proud of them. They fought and fought, so it’s a great start. It’ll be a better bus ride home after winning this game, instead of finding a way to lose it, which — believe me — we tried.”

Both teams were on the floor for their season openers, after a government-mandated four-week shutdown because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Elco and Catholic were both rusty, as the teams combined for 62 turnovers and a boatload of fouls.

Elco took a 35-31 lead on Ashley Yoh’s dribble-drive basket with 5:05 to play. Catholic rallied to knot the game at 37-37 on Mary Bolesky’s steal and layup with 3:55 to go. Elco forced a 40-40 tie with 3:05 showing when Kailey Eckhart sank a pair of foul shots.

Bolesky, a freshman who cracked Detz’s starting lineup, gave Catholic the lead for good, 42-40, on a breakout layup with 3:31 to play, and Jeriyah Johnson stretched the Crusaders’ cushion to 44-40 with two free throws at the 1:22 mark.

Elco made one last salvo; Yoh’s bucket in the lane cut Catholic’s lead to 44-42 with 56 ticks left. But Bolesky, who scored 12 points in her varsity debut, hit two free throws and it was 46-42 with 39 seconds to go.

Eckhart, who scored 11 points, hit one foul shot with 19 seconds to go for the final margin, but Elco had a couple of shots late to try and tie it. Eckhart pulled the trigger on a deep 3-pointer with six seconds left but misfired. After an offensive rebound and feed, Eckhart’s desperation 3-point attempt at the horn was off the mark, and Catholic survived.

Autumn Lipson, another freshman who got some big minutes in crunch time for the Crusaders, splashed a key trey midway through the fourth quarter when Catholic made its comeback. And Liz Zwally, who missed a good chunk of last season with a knee injury for the Crusaders, had 13 points and seven rebounds, and her conventional three-point play gave Catholic a 40-38 lead with 3:21 to play.

Amanda Smith had 12 points for Elco, which hasn’t beaten Catholic since 2008. Smith’s two free throws with 4:43 to go gave the Raiders a 37-32 lead. But Madelyn Card had a big bucket for Catholic, and Bolesky’s two breakaway layups fueled the Crusaders’ fast finish.

Catholic played a bulk of the second half minus Naomi Zulueta, the team's leading returning scorer from last season. She went down with a lower right leg injury in the third quarter, and spent the rest of the game on the Crusaders' bench with an ice pack on her right ankle.

