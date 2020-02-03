Talk about contrasting styles.

Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team thrives on defensive pressure, forcing turnovers, and beating you with a warp-speed transition game.

Linden Hall relies on a trio of 6-footers — Mercy Ademusayo, Favour Mbeledeogu and Jumoke Adaramoye — to win the glass battles, own the paint, and wear you down in half-court situations.

Monday night, the Crusaders’ style won out. But it was a battle royale.

Catholic forced 23 turnovers, more than held its own on the boards, and the Crusaders tamed the Lions 45-36 before a standing-room-only crowd in Lititz in a late-season nonleague game featuring a pair of reigning District Three champs.

Catholic (18-3) is the back-to-back reigning 4A champ, and sits atop the current rankings; Linden Hall (16-2) is the defending 2A champ, and the Lions also currently sit atop their bracket. This game was just recently added, and both teams used it as a tuneup for their postseason runs.

“That was a great test for us,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “That’s the first game where we had to double-down hard on the post. We don’t normally do that because we think our pressure will be enough. So this was a great teaching lesson for us.”

Linden Hall, too.

“I wish we could play them every night,” Lions’ first-year coach Ellen Bair said. “We don’t always get that kind of competition, so win or lose, I’m so happy we got to play them. That’s an excellent team, and they really challenged us; they show you what your flaws are.”

Catholic did what it does best: Press and trap and use its deep bench to slowly but surely wear down its opponent. Linden Hall did get the quick start Monday, bolting to leads of 7-0, 9-1 and 11-3. But once the Crusaders found their rhythm, they quickly got up to cruising speed.

Catholic went 13-2 in the second quarter to grab a 24-13 lead at the half. The Crusaders took the lead for good, 13-11, on Naomi Zulueta’s drive with 6:04 to go in the half.

“We definitely weren’t intimidated,” Bair said. “We were expecting a close game, but we didn’t do a lot of the little things you need to do against a team like that.”

BOX SCORE

Zulueta (8 points, 8 rebounds), Bryanna Hicks (8 points), Zaniah Banks (9 points, 5 rebounds) and Peris (9 points, 5 rebounds) paced Catholic’s balanced offensive attack, as they all took turns scoring in transition.

Banks drilled a 3-pointer to give the Crusaders their largest lead, 33-15, with 3:11 to go in the third quarter. Sommer Reeser — the L-L League's new all-time leader in career 3-pointers — added a couple of treys, the latter stretching Catholic's lead to 40-29 midway through the fourth quarter.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I thought we hit the offensive glass better than we have all season — against three 6-footers,” Detz said. “And over 32 minutes, our pressure will eventually get to you. We’ll take a lot of good things from this game.”

Ademusayo led Linden Hall with 11 points and 15 boards, as the Lions won the rebounding battle 30-26. Mbeledeogu, a Manhattan College recruit, had six points, and Adaramoye, a University of San Francisco recruit, had nine points and six boards before exiting with an apparent right ankle injury late in the third quarter.

“It was a blast,” Peris said. “We all love challenges like this, and Linden Hall has great bigs. We wanted to box out and deny put-backs, and we were ready to go. This was definitely good preparation for the postseason.”

Both teams are right back at it Tuesday: Catholic finishes up its Section Four schedule against Elco, while Linden Hall will take on Trinity, which handed the Crusaders one of their three setbacks this season. The Lions are playing an independent schedule this season.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage