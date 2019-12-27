At the start of this basketball season, Lancaster Catholic knew it had to replace Kiki Jefferson and her 2,510 career points, and sniper Peyton Jaquis, who drilled 103 3-pointers last season.

That’s a lot of points and a lot of arc jumpers to make up for.

Friday night, the Crusaders roared to their seventh victory in a row, using a very familiar formula: Defense, defense and more full-court, in-your-face, pressure defense.

When it comes to Catholic basketball, the more things change — goodbye Jefferson, Jaquis and all of those points and treys — the more they stay the same.

The Crusaders forced Ephrata into 29 dizzying, game-changing turnovers, and Bryanna Hicks (14 points), Cassie Peris (12 points) and Zaniah Banks (11 points) paced a balanced offensive attack as Catholic cruised past the Mountaineers 66-40 in the first round of the Crusaders’ holiday tournament.

It was a vintage Catholic defensive performance.

“I like the way we defended and got out in transition,” Crusaders’ coach Charlie Detz said. “We shared the ball and we made extra passes to get layups. Catholic basketball is about pressure and transition. We haven’t done that much so far this year. But right now, the last couple of games, it’s starting to come around.”

Catholic (7-1) will put its seven-game winning streak on the line against District One heavyweight Central Bucks West (5-1) — a 67-27 winner over Red Land — in the title game tonight at 7:30.

Ephrata (5-4) will square off against Red Land (0-7) in the third-place game at 6 p.m.

Friday, Catholic never trailed, and bolted to a 36-18 halftime lead after forcing 17 first-half turnovers. Hicks keyed the Crusaders’ fast start with 10 points before the half, including two transition layups off steals.

Detz called it the most complete half his team has played to date this season.

Catholic broke the game wide open in the third quarter, forcing six more turnovers. Hicks had two more baskets, Banks and Peris scored in the lane, and Marlia Matters had a steal and a breakaway layup, stretching the Crusaders’ lead to a cozy 51-27 with 1:31 to go in the third.

Jasmine Griffin scored 13 points and Gabbie Gerola-Hill chipped in with 10 points for Ephrata, which forced Catholic into 21 turnovers. But the Crusaders out-rebounded the Mounts 37-27, and Ephrata never really had an answer for Catholic’s unrelenting pressure.

“We knew they were going to press us full-court, and we had to be ready for their pressure,” Ephrata coach Brian Cerullo said. “We couldn’t get beat trying to get the ball down the court. That’s what we’ve been practicing all week. You just can’t turn the ball over that many times against them. They were getting way too many easy buckets going the other way.”

Emily Spratt scored 18 points and Penn State recruit Maddie Burke hit three 3-pointers to pace Central Bucks West in the Bucks’ win over Red Land, which is coached by former Catholic and F&M standout Beth (Holt) Cook.

Central Bucks West won its fifth game in a row, and the Bucks will take on host Catholic, which is in a first-place tie in the L-L League Section Four hunt.

Kennedy O’Brien scored 14 points for Red Land, which will take on Ephrata, a co-leader in the L-L League Section Two race.

