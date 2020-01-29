It has become a much-anticipated nonleague girls basketball showdown game over the last several years, especially since Lancaster Catholic and Berks Catholic met for District Three and PIAA gold back in 2018.

The Crusaders and the Saints renewed their rivalry in Lancaster on Wednesday, and the Crusaders protected their home court.

Katie Haefner, Cassie Peris and Naomi Zulueta scored 10 points apiece, Lancaster Catholic got a quick start and feasted on 28 turnovers, and the Crusaders blitzed the Saints 64-32.

“We were able to get out fast,” Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “And I thought we got refocused at halftime and played with a lot of energy in the second half. We were able to get out in transition, and our pressure led to the transition. That’s what we do.”

Lancaster Catholic (16-3) remained atop the District Three Class 4A power rankings, and the Crusaders — who beat Berks Catholic for district and state titles in 2018 — can clinch the L-L League Section Four title on Friday with a victory at home against Donegal.

“We’re ready for what’s next, but we have to go one game at a time,” Haefner said. “That starts on Friday with trying to clinch the section. We know we’re always going to get everyone’s ‘A’ game, so we have to be ready to bring it every single game.”

Berks Catholic dipped to 10-7 overall, and the Saints are in a race in the Berks County Section Two chase, and for a spot in the D3-5A bracket.

Wednesday, Berks Catholic scored the first two buckets of the game for a 4-0 lead, but Lancaster Catholic responded with a resounding uppercut. The Crusaders went on an electrifying 16-0 run, and led 18-6 after the first quarter.

Sommer Reeser and Bryanna Hicks hit 3-pointers, Zaniah Banks had a pair of layups in the lane, and Peris had two baskets in the paint during Lancaster Catholic’s spree.

Undaunted, Berks Catholic had some success breaking Lancaster Catholic’s press in the second quarter, and whittled the Crusaders’ lead down to 26-18. But Zulueta’s basket put Lancaster Catholic back up by 10, and Peris’ transition hoop to beat the buzzer put the Crusaders up safely 30-18 at the half.

“I thought in the second quarter they would run and jump (defensively), but we were able to get the ball in the middle and make some layups,” Berks Catholic coach Bob Birmingham said. “But they’re just so aggressive and so athletic.”

BOX SCORE

Banks had two more field goals at the rim in the third quarter, and her post move gave Lancaster Catholic a 42-22 cushion; the Crusaders took a commanding 42-25 through three, and pulled away from there, with Haefner and Reeser chipping in with fourth-quarter baskets.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We always bring the intensity, and I thought we did in the second quarter when they started coming back,” Haefner said. “We remained poised and we kept pushing, and I thought we worked together really well.”

Lancaster Catholic survived 20 turnovers, but the Crusaders out-rebounded the Saints by a 40-22 margin.

“When you talk about Charlie’s teams, they can always pass the ball and they can always defend,” Birmingham said. “You’re getting 32 minutes of pressure from them at all times. They just wear you down.”

NOTES: Reeser’s first-quarter 3-pointer gave her 204 treys in her career — one shy of tying Columbia grad Stacie Aston’s L-L League career record of 205 3’s. … Zulueta pulled down a game-high 8 rebounds for the Crusaders. ... Haefner and Peris are Elizabethtown College commits. ... Caroline Reedy scored 8 points for Berks Catholic. Caraline Herb chipped in with 7 points, including a third-quarter buzzer-beater 3-pointer.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage