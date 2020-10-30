Sooner or later, something had to break for Lancaster Catholic. That time turned out to be Friday night on its home turf.

The Crusaders held on for a 15-12 overtime victory over Lebanon, to at last pick up its first W this season. For Lancaster Catholic, the win came after it led 12-0 going into the fourth quarter, but was forced to play its second OT game in the last three weeks.

It nearly didn’t happen. Lebanon’s Alex Rufe, again filling in at quarterback for the injured Isaiah Rodriguez, scored a touchdown with 1:29 remaining in regulation to knot the game at 12-12.

However, the Cedars’ extra-point attempt sailed to the left to leave the score tied.

Turning point

In overtime, Catholic kicker Dan Mueller connected on a 22-yard field goal for the winning margin.

But Catholic still had to play defense, again showing its bend-but-don’t-break style. The Crusaders sacked Rufe for a 16-yard loss on second down to give Lebanon a third-and-goal from the 28, only to breathe some life back into the Cedars with a pass interference call a play later.

But Rufe could not connect on either of his next two passes, and Catholic escaped with the victory.

Star of the game

Mueller hit three field goals for Catholic, including a 41-yarder at the end of the second quarter.

Up next

Lebanon plays out its schedule next Friday as it hosts crosstown rival Cedar Crest in the annual Cedar Bowl. Lancaster Catholic (1-5) will play out the string against Annville-Cleona.