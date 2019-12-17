With 3:51 to play in the third quarter on Tuesday night, Solanco’s Jade Eshelman swooped in for a layup, and the Golden Mules sliced Lancaster Catholic’s lead down to four points.

After that …

“Catholic was Catholic,” Solanco coach Chad McDowell said, shrugging his shoulders.

That’s when the Crusaders cranked up their patented full-court pressure, closing the third quarter on a momentum-grabbing 10-0 run. That spree eventually hit 19-2, and Catholic socked Solanco 49-33 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover game in Quarryville.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday, but was pushed back a night because of a wintry mix weather pattern.

The Crusaders (2-0, 3-1) forced 28 turnovers, and picked up the road victory minus a pair of starters; defensive backcourt stalwarts Marlia Matters and Bryanna Hicks were out with flu-like symptoms. Plus, Zaniah Banks and Naomi Zulueta spent a good chunk of Tuesday’s game parked on the bench in foul trouble.

“I thought we played valiantly,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “I thought our pressure wore them down. The passes they were making earlier weren’t getting through. That’s what we live on: Our defense leading to our transition offense.”

Sommer Reeser popped in 15 points to pace the Crusaders, who remained atop the Section Four hunt, as Catholic is angling for its third section, league and District Three championships in a row this season.

Solanco (1-1, 2-4) certainly made the Crusaders earn it. The Mules forced 15 turnovers, had a hot start right out the chute, and held Catholic in the 40’s. But the 28 turnovers and the Crusaders’ game-changing 19-2 rampage were too much to overcome.

“They had it down to four and I was thinking oh no, here we go,” Detz said. “Next thing you know, we’re up by 22. It was one of those patented runs.”

Sophia Wentz had a pair of paint buckets and Zulueta had a dribble-drive hoop during the run, and Cassie Peris capped it midway through the fourth quarter with a pair of makes in the lane.

McDowell pointed to two game-changing runs: Solanco had an early 8-6 lead, but late in the first quarter, Reeser splashed a 3-pointer on back-to-back trips, the latter with 10 seconds to go in the quarter, giving the Crusaders a 15-8 lead.

Later, during Catholic’s 10-0 blitz to close out the third quarter, Reeser had back-to-back breakaway layups, forcing McDowell to burn a timeout.

“We expected them to come out and amp up their pressure in the third quarter,” McDowell said. “We knew they were going to go more up-tempo; that’s their style, playing that transition game.”

The rebounding number was dead even, as both teams pulled down 21 boards, and Nikki Trout had 10 points for Solanco, the defending Section Three champ. The Mules were minus sharpshooter Paige Phillips, who is in concussion protocol.

Both teams are right back at it Friday; Solanco against Section Four co-leader Elco, while Catholic clashes with Cocalico.

