FREDERICKSBURG — In absolute crunch time, with the game hanging in the balance and the clock running out, Madelyn Card and Jeriyah Johnson were money for Lancaster Catholic.

Card’s clutch backdoor layup off a pretty feed from Mary Bolesky gave the Crusaders a four-point cushion with 1:21 to play. And Johnson’s transition layup off a steal with 1:07 to go iced it, and Catholic survived rival Northern Lebanon 35-30 in a hotly contested Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four showdown on Monday night.

“That run iced the game, and that’s what good teams do,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “We still haven’t played our best yet. There’s still a lot there that we as a staff have to uncover. We haven’t been as sharp as we can be.”

Still, the Crusaders put a stamp on their 46th L-L League victory in a row, and it kept Catholic (4-0 league, 5-1 overall) alone atop the section standings. Unlike their last meeting — the Crusaders topped the Vikings 56-33 in Lancaster on Jan. 13 — Monday’s clash was vintage LC-NL, and went right down to the wire.

The host Vikings (1-3, 3-3) took a 27-22 lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t slam the door. The Crusaders opened the final stanza with a 6-0 clip; Bolesky’s driving layup gave Catholic the lead for good, 28-27, with 6:41 to play — after NL played a spirited third quarter to grab the lead.

Ashlyn Messinger scored off the bounce to tie the game at 22-22, and her wing 3-pointer gave the Vikings a 25-22 lead with 1:05 to go in the third quarter. NL had all kinds of momentum up 27-22 heading into the final eight minutes.

But Catholic came out slugging. Liz Zwally’s conventional three-point play sliced the Vikings’ lead down to 27-26. And on the Crusaders’ ensuing possession, Bolesky split the middle for a layup and Catholic had the lead for good.

“We had time to think, but we’re not experienced enough or mature enough to be thinking,” NL coach Ken Battistelli said about his young club, which looked up at the scoreboard before heading back out for the fourth quarter.

“We’re young — too young to be thinking about eight minutes,” Battistelli continued. “We need to be thinking about one second at a time, and I think a little bit of that set in. Obviously we’ll learn from this, and we’ll teach from this. I’d like to think that this will payoff for us in the long run.”

Battistelli’s bunch made the Crusaders fend off NL down the stretch. Messinger and Mikayla Harrison both coaxed in foul shots to keep it close, and the Vikings defended like crazy as Catholic, which turned the ball over just nine times, tried to kill clock in its down-the-stretch possessions.

Card’s layup in traffic gave the Crusaders some breathing room, and when Catholic poked away a steal at mid-court after the ensuing inbound, Johnson zoomed in for the back-breaking layup and the Crusaders’ comeback was complete.

“Being down by five in a game like that, it felt like we were down by 15 because we couldn’t score,” Detz said. “But we came out in the first minute and a half of the fourth and we went from a five-point deficit to a one-point lead because we finally started playing with a sense of urgency.”

Johnson scored 13 points to pace Catholic, while Messinger drilled three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 14 points for NL. Her first trey gave the Vikings a 13-10 lead with 4:40 to go in the second quarter, and Messinger’s second 3-ball with 20 seconds to go in the half knotted the game at 18-18 at intermission.

Messinger and Harrison fueled NL’s third-quarter uprising, when the Vikings outscored the Crusaders 9-4 for that five-point cushion. But Catholic, which out-rebounded NL 30-25, got the last run.

