HERSHEY — Make room in the trophy case.

For the third year in a row, the fourth time in the last five years, and for the 19th time overall, Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team has earned a District Three championship.

The Crusaders had to pull some teeth and hold on late, but Catholic fended off pesky Eastern York 53-43 for the Class 4A crown on Thursday night in the Giant Center.

“It’s awesome, and it never gets old,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “This is a different team than the last couple of years, and a lot of people weren’t sure what we were going to do. But our girls keep fighting and fighting. (Eastern) made it interesting down the stretch, but we found a way to win, just like we have all season long. I can’t be more proud.”

Down by double digits most of the game, Eastern was within 48-43 with 1:03 to go. But Naomi Zulueta, Sommer Reeser and Cassie Peris all hit game-icing free throws down the stretch, and once again, the Crusaders hoisted the gold trophy.

“It’s amazing,” Detz said. “It’s not easy to win gold medals in districts. For us to do this three years in a row is a testament to how hard these girls work.”

Zulueta provided the physical spark; the sophomore forward scored 11 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and was a force in the key, on the glass and in passing lanes.

“This was for the championship, so I was going all out,” Zulueta said. “I like to spark the team and we needed some energy. That’s what I brought.”

And plenty of it; Zuleuta had nine second-half rebounds, including five in the fourth quarter, when the Crusaders thwarted Eastern York in the waning seconds.

Zaniah Banks helped top-seeded Catholic get rolling; she knocked down a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers, helping the Crusaders (25-3) nab a 20-8 lead. Peris added a pair of early buckets at the rim, and Catholic led 23-13 after one.

Katie Haefner hit back-to-back jumpers for the Crusaders, the latter stretching Catholic’s lead to 27-15 with 4:45 to go in the first half. When the halftime horn sounded, the Crusaders had a 33-20 cushion.

Undaunted, third-seeded Eastern scored the first five points of the third quarter, and Victoria Zerbe’s three-point play helped the Golden Knights (18-8) close to within six points. Still, Catholic led 45-34 heading into the fourth, and it looked like the Crusaders were going to pull away for good when Peris (10 points, 6 boards) flipped in a runner in the lane to make it 48-36.

But Breana Grim, who scored 16 points, hit a couple of jumpers and Eastern was in business. And Zerbe’s stick-back made it 48-43 with just over a minute to go. But Catholic overcame nine fourth-quarter turnovers, and went 6 for 8 at the line late to win it.

BOX SCORE

Catholic survived 22 turnovers, forced 20 turnovers and out-rebounded Eastern 30-24. The Crusaders — who have the second-most D3 titles, behind Lebanon Catholic’s 20 crowns — will take on the District Seven seventh-place finisher in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on March 7.

“We pulled it together and we were strong and we kept bouncing back after they scored,” Banks said. “We always talk about poise, and I think we kept it there late in the fourth quarter. I think we had the drive in us to win, and we had a lot to prove. We stayed focused and we got our business done.”

