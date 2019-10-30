From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. MILESTONE ALERT

Getting a playoff game will give several L-L League players a shot to hit milestone numbers on Friday. The list …

Manheim Township QB Harrison Kirk (1,949 passing yards) needs 51 vs. Cumberland Valley for a 2,000-yard season. … Lancaster Catholic QB Gavin Sullivan (900 passing yards) needs 100 on the dot vs. Bermudian Springs for a 1,000-yard season. … Annville-Cleona QB Junior Bours (819 passing yards) needs 181 vs. Littlestown for a 1,000-yard season. … Lebanon QB Isaiah Rodriguez (1,953 passing yards) needs 47 vs. Reading in the Eastern Conference playoff game for a 2,000-yard season, and the Cedars’ signal-caller has 3,950 career passing yards (10 games into his junior season), so he needs 50 air yards to reach 4,000. … Lampeter-Strasburg RB Bryan McKim (971 rushing yards) needs 29 vs. Elco for a 1,000-yard season. … Warwick RB Colton Miller (934 rushing yards) needs 66 vs. Mechanicsburg for a 1,000-yard season. … Manheim Township RB Jaden Floyd (818 rushing yards) needs 182 vs. Cumberland Valley for a 1,000-yard season. … Lebanon WR Alex Rufe (973 receiving yards) needs 17 vs. Reading for a 1,000-yard season; Rufe also leads the L-L League with 68 receptions, so he’ll need two grabs for a 70-catch season. … Warwick WR Conor Adams (846 receiving yards) needs 154 vs. Mechanicsburg for a 1,000-yard season; Adams needs two receptions for a 50-grab season. … No. 1 seed Cocalico has a first-round bye in the D3-5A bracket, and when the Eagles resume their season next week, QB Noah Palm (855 passing yards) will need 145 for a 1,000-yard season — and a rare 1,000/1,000 season; Palm had 1,075 rushing yards during the regular season, plus a league-best 24 TD runs. Cocalico awaits the winner of Northern York vs. Governor Mifflin.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. After Bermudian Springs KO’d top-seeded (and undefeated) Lancaster Catholic 20-10 in last year’s D3-3A semifinals, Crusaders’ coach Todd Mealy said the Eagles were simply more physical than his squad. Here’s thinking that won’t happen again when Catholic, the 3-seed this year, hosts No. 6 Bermudian Springs in a much-anticipated rematch on Friday. There should be plenty of motivation in the Crusaders’ camp after what happened a year ago; Catholic took a quick 7-0 lead on Jeff Harley’s 40-yard TD sprint, and Daniel Mueller’s 32-yard field goal gave the Crusaders a 10-7 lead at the break. After that, it was all Bermudian Springs, which forced a fumble, and watched Catholic punt the ball away six times. This isn’t the same Eagles’ squad that came to Lancaster last year, but Bermudian Springs has an excellent playoff pedigree, and the guys who are back should still be feeling the good vibes from last year’s win over the Crusaders. But they’ll have to stop Catholic’s vaunted rushing attack, led by the cat-quick Harley (1,102 yards, 17 TDs) and battering-ram Alex Cruz (653 yards, 8 TDs). One last nugget about this matchup: Catholic had a bye week prior to last year’s meeting. Some teams like a week off, some don’t. You kind of got the feeling that after 10 victories in a row, and plenty of motivation and momentum after such a terrific regular-season ride, that the Crusaders weren’t exactly thrilled about sitting around for two full weeks before playing. We’ll see how this matchup — sans the bye week this time — goes for Catholic, which would love some redemption in this showdown.

3. Elco will also have payback on its mind Friday, when the firecracker-hot, 9th-seeded Raiders — who hit the postseason riding a snazzy 7-game winning streak — head to Lampeter-Strasburg for a D3-4A rematch vs. the 8th-seeded Pioneers. L-S whitewashed Elco 37-0 in rain-soaked, water-logged Myerstown last year (check out the photo above, from that game; yeah, it was a mess), and some familiar names helped the Pioneers win that clash: RB Bryan McKim rumbled for 102 yards and slot-back Alex Knapp had a TD run. Both of those guys are back, keying L-S’s running game. The hero that night last fall was QB Sean McTaggart, who scooted for 145 yards with three TD keepers. He has missed the bulk of this season with a knee injury, but Conner Nolt has done a fantastic job in relief (68-of-135 for 1,371 yards, 15 TDs against just 3 INT), and McKim (125-971, 14 TDs) and Knapp (61-483, 5 TDs rushing; 21-318, 2 TDs receiving) have both been tough to corral. Here’s one stat that simply must change for Elco: L-S’s defense held the Raiders to 51 total yards last year. Yes, it was pouring down rain the entire game, and the team’s were playing on a slick grass surface. No rain in the forecast (yet) for this Friday, and the game will be contested on L-S’s turf surface, so there should be firmer footing for both teams in this matchup — rain or no wet stuff. Safe to say Elco will need a big night from QB Braden Bohannon (1,480 rushing yards, 451 passing yards, 24 total TDs) and its Veer attack if the Raiders want to get some revenge in this tasty all-L-L League clash.

