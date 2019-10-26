PALMYRA — Up two sets to none Saturday, Lancaster Catholic’s girls volleyball team lost a 6-1 lead and eventually surrendered the third set to Octorara.
That’s when coach Julie Hoin gathered her young squad and reminded them what was at stake.
“You have to look at this straight in the face,” she said she told them. “This is a district win and that’s big. We’ve never done it before.”
The Crusaders, with only two seniors in the program, responded by winning the fourth set over Octorara to close out a 3-1 win in the opening round of the District Three Class 3A playoffs at Palmyra High School.
“Once we started talking about this being a district win, this is not just an everyday match, the girls realized the enormity of that and responded well,” Hoin said.
Catholic (17-3), the No. 8 seed, was a bit sloppy in warmups and in the opening set, trailing 10-6 before coming back and tying it at 12-12. The Crusaders led 22-20 before the ninth-seeded Braves (17-6) tied it at 22-22, but the last three points and the set went to the Crusaders, 25-22.
“I feel like we were a little bit rusty after not playing for a week,” Hoin said. “But we know what it feels like to win, so as soon as we could bring home that feeling again, there’s nothing that can stop us.”
The second set was tight once again. Trailing 15-14, Catholic scored five straight points and took control before closing it out, 25-21.
Looking for a sweep over the Braves, who they beat twice in the regular season as foes in Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, the Crusaders jumped out to a 6-1 lead.
Octorara, however, scored six straight points to take the lead. The Braves stayed alive with a 25-19 win.
Following the aforementioned pep talk, the Crusaders broke a 6-6 tie in the fourth set and eventually built a 17-10 advantage before cruising to a 25-17 win.
Freshman Julia Fisher led the Crusader attack with 12 kills.
“She played out of her mind,” Hoin said. “She doesn’t play like a freshman. She plays big and she plays smart. She was making a big impact for us.”
The win pushes the Crusaders into a quarterfinal match with undefeated, top seeded Palmyra (18-0) — a 3-0 winner over Northern York — at 7:30 Tuesday night back on the Cougars’ home court.
“We have a tough team,” Hoin said. “We know Palmyra. We know they’re a tough team, but so are we.”
In Class 3A
Garden Spot 3, Wyomissing 0: The Spartans booked a spot in the quarterfinal round on a 26-24, 25-23, 25-14 victory at home.
Elyse Mundorff and Logan Martin led Spot with 11 kills apiece in the match. Hallie Butler added three aces, while Allie King came up with nine digs. Abby O’Neill passed out 37 assists.
The Spartans will host James Buchanan in a 6 p.m. quarterfinal match Tuesday.
James Buchanan 3, Manheim Central 1: At Garden Spot, the Barons dropped a 25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22 decision.
In Class 4A
Hempfield 3, Conestoga Valley 0: The host Black Knights advanced on a 25-6, 25-14, 25-13 victory.
Megan Criste and Rachel Sipling led the way with 11 kills each, and Jailene Lugo put up a pair of blocks. Emma Bitner served for four aces on the night, while Allison Cummings made 12 digs and Emma Bitner had 36 assists.
Next up is a home quarterfinal match at 7:30 Tuesday night against Dallastown.
Waynesboro 3, Ephrata 1: At Central York, the Mounts dropped a 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20 match.
Central Dauphin 3, Elizabethtown 0: At South Western, the Bears came out on the short end of a 25-9, 25-20, 25-19 match.