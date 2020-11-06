ANNVILLE — Lancaster Catholic completed its football season with a 24-7 nonleague win at Annville-Cleona on Friday night. The Crusaders (2-6) ended the year on a high note, as this victory followed up on their only other win of the season, against Lebanon last week.

Star of the game

Tony Cruz took control of the game in the third quarter.

In that quarter, Cruz had 12 carries for 104 yards. His 18-yard scoring run with 9:26 left in the third put Lancaster Catholic ahead for good 14-7.

On the first offensive snap in the fourth, Cruz made a cut-back run for 39 yards. It did not lead to any points, but shifted field position for the remainder of the quarter and kept the Little Dutchmen (3-5) from getting back in the game.

Cruz finished with 172 yards on 19 carries.

Turning points

With the score still 14-7, Lancaster Catholic had two near-fumbles inside the A-C 10-yard line. But both times they were ruled down by contact. On the first play after the second averted miscue, Will Cranford scored on a 1-yard run to make the lead 21-7 with 3:02 left in the third.

Key statistic

While Lancaster Catholic was forging that two-touchdown cushion, A-C's offense was unable to respond. In the third quarter, the Crusaders held the Dutchmen to minus-1 yard of total offense.

Missed opportunities

The game could have been very different from the 7-7 tie at halftime. Both teams had turnovers deep in the other side’s territory in the second quarter.

Lancaster Catholic fumbled the ball at the A-C 10 on its last drive of the half. The Dutchmen drove to the Crusaders’ 10, where Nahjeir Aikens intercepted a pass in the end zone.