It came down to Devin Atkinson, in very heavy traffic and pressure and frenzy, finding a way to get a hand on the basketball and direct it into the basket.
Atkinson’s tip-in at the buzzer - which may or may not have been aided by teammate Trey Wells - propelled the Crusaders into the Class 4A district final for the second straight year.
It was the difference in a 48-46 win over game, athletic Susquehanna Township in a tense, dramatic semifinal at Catholic Monday.
The Crusaders will play for the district title at 8 p.m. Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center against the same opponent as last year, Bishop McDevitt, which beat Elco 53-49 in Monday’s other semifinal.
McDevitt beat Lancaster Catholic 53-48 in last year’s final.
“That hurt,’’ Atkinson said “I’m so glad we’re back.’’
“Our goal is always to get a chance to get back (to Hershey),’’ said coach Joe Klazas.
Susquehanna (15-8) and Catholic (22-3) played an overtime game at a showcase at Manheim Central in January, Catholic winning 76-70. The Indians are a little quicker, the Crusaders a bit bigger and, perhaps, more polished.
Game winner...not sure if it went out first time..tip by Devin Atkinson at the buzzer...then celebration pic.twitter.com/CyzSi72UlR— LLhoops (@LLhoops) February 25, 2020
The Indians pressed full-court after scores most of the way Monday, and kept Catholic from finding a comfort zone. The Crusaders didn’t get a huge night from anybody, but kept grinding. Neither side led by more than five.
Susquehanna returned from the halftime break down 25-20, but with apparent instruction from coach Gary Martin to push the tempo.
The Indians did that, and made some well-guarded shots that, Klazas admitted, surprised him.
One of those, a banked-in three by Le’Mar Lester, made it a one-point game halfway through the third. Michael Marable flew to the hoop on a fast break a moment later, and the Indians had the lead.
The Crusaders went without a field goal for over six minutes down the stretch. Still, they led by four, 45-41, on two free throws by Atkinson (13 points) with 2:48 left. Susquehanna answered with a Malik Murphy three and Makhi Jones scoring on the break to take a lead into the final two minutes.
Ultimately, the Indians didn’t make quite enough plays. Their last two possessions resulted in turnovers.
With the game tied, Klazas called time with :55.3 left and decreed that, as Atkinson said, “we were going to get the last shot, and we were either going to win or go to overtime.’’
That meant taking care of the ball for a long possession against a quick team in heavy attack mode.
“The fact that we held the ball for 45 seconds made that a great possession for us,’’ Klazas said.
The play was a high-low set, hoping to create a shot for 6-6 David Kamwanga (high) or 6-5 Wells (low).
“I guess we didn’t run it perfectly,’’ Atkinson said.
Kamwanga got a jumper that missed. Calan Titus swooped to the rebound and got off a reverse layup that rimmed off.
There were Atkinson and Wells. The play beat the buzzer barely but clearly.
“How exciting is that?’’ Atkinson asked.