Lancaster Catholic’s leading scorer David Kamwanga went to the bench midway through the opening quarter after being whistled for his second foul.
It didn’t matter.
The Crusaders went off without him and cruised to a 59-41 win over Lancaster Mennonite Thursday night in a nonleague boys basketball game at Catholic.
The Blazers (5-1 Section Five, 7-6 overall) jumped out to a 5-0 lead and led 7-3 with 5:26 left in the opening quarter. They didn’t score again until the 6:05 mark of the second.
In between, the Crusaders (5-0 L-L, 10-1) ran off 18 unanswered points.
“With this group, it’s a matter of trying to dictate the tempo,” said Crusaders coach Joe Klazas. “They got off to a quicker start than we did, so we just had to take the timeout and take a deep breath.”
Mennonite turned the ball over eight times in the quarter, which ended with a 17-7 Crusaders lead.
“They applied a lot more pressure than maybe we’re used to,” said Blazer coach Seth Buckwalter. “When we played man-to-man against them at the beginning, I felt like we had a good formula set up, but we just couldn’t sustain it once they made some adjustments.”
Catholic led by as many as 18 points (27-9) in the first half, but the Blazers closed the gap to 34-23 at the break.
Mennonite’s Cole Fisher, the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s second-leading scorer (21.3) was held scoreless in the first quarter, but scored eight in the second before finishing with a team-high 13 points.
“He’s a great scorer,” said Klazas of Fisher. “We wanted to take the ball out of his hands as much as we could and force someone else to step up.”
An early Blazers bucket in the third quarter cut the Catholic lead to 34-25, but that was the last time it was in single digits. An 11-4 run pushed the Crusaders lead to 45-29 with 3:43 left in the third.
Kamwanga closed the quarter with a thunderous one-hand dunk and the Crusaders carried a 47-34 lead into the final quarter.
Despite his early foul trouble, Kamwanga (12.1 points per game) still posted a team-high 15 points. Devin Atkinson added 14 and Calan Titus had 12.
“The great thing with this team is I think we are pretty deep,” Klazas said. “It’s still pretty early. There’s definitely a lot of things I like about this team, but we just have to make sure we’re putting the right pieces together.”