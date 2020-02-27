HERSHEY — Having missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the end of regulation of Thursday’s District 3-4A boys basketball championship, Lancaster Catholic senior David Kamwanga wanted to make good when he got another chance to win it at the end of first overtime period.

Kamwanga received a pass at the top of key from teammate Calan Titus, drove to his right, pulled up from the right elbow for an off-kilter jumper while falling to his right side and, with a hand in his face, let fly a shot that sailed through the net. The clock hit all zeroes a fraction of a second later, giving Lancaster Catholic a 61-59 overtime win over Bishop McDevitt inside Hershey’s Giant Center.

“That was my second chance,” Kamwanga said afterward. “They gave me the ball again. They trusted me. I just knocked it down with confidence.”

It was the second buzzer-beating win in a row for Lancaster Catholic, who captured the program’s fourth district crown overall, third under 15th-year coach Joe Klazas and first since 2017. Lancaster Catholic also avenged the loss to Bishop McDevitt in last year’s district title game.

“We were just hungry to come back here and prove some people wrong that we are better as a team,” Kamwanga said. “We showed that we got heart.”

First half: Thursday’s overtime period came after a dramatic, highly-entertaining four quarters. There were already eight lead changes near the end of the first quarter when No. 2-seed Bishop McDevitt (22-5) began its 10-0 run to open up a 22-14 advantage midway through the second quarter.

The Bishop McDevitt defense forced six Lancaster Catholic turnovers in the second quarter and closed the frame on a 7-0 run to take a 34-23 lead into halftime.

“We knew coming in they play very aggressive,” Klazas said. “They’re very physical. They put a lot of pressure on the ball. So we worked hard to try to do a better job of handling that. When we missed a couple shots we got a little tentative there. They executed things really well, which deflated us a little bit. We talked at halftime how important it was us for us to be really confident (in the second half). Sixteen minutes is a lot of time to do things.”

Second half: Top-seeded Lancaster Catholic (23-3) scored the first seven points of the third quarter and outscored Bishop McDevitt 18-5 in the frame, taking a 41-39 lead when Nevin Roman hit a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter. Bishop McDevitt committed six turnovers, got all five of their points at the free-throw line and shot 0-for-3 from floor in the third quarter.

“I thought we came in at halftime a little proud of ourselves,” Bishop McDevitt coach Mike Gaffey said. “I think that was a red flag. We struggled that third quarter, and you're not going to stop a team like that the whole game.”

“We picked things up defensively,” Klazas said. “We put more pressure on them and made them uncomfortable. We have that thing that we say sometimes our best offense can be our defense at times. We got stops and then we rewarded ourselves (on offense).”

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four champion Lancaster Catholic pushed its largest lead to 49-43 with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter, but Bishop McDevitt outscored Lancaster Catholic 10-4 from there until the end of regulation, getting the game-tying bucket on a layup with about 30 seconds left.

The score was tied three separate times in the overtime period, with Lancaster Catholic getting a pair of free-throws from Roman (12 points) and a layup from Titus (11 points) before the heroics from Kamwanga (15 points). Titus scored nine of his 11 points after halftime. And junior guard Devin Atkinson, who had the game-winning tip-in at the buzzer in Monday’s semifinal win, finished with 12 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer near the end of the third quarter.

Lancaster Catholic also improved to 8-1 in games decided by single-digit margins.

“Last year we were here and it was a different outcome,” Titus said. “And that definitely hurt. So I think we were very hungry to win this.”

BOX SCORE