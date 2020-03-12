By the time practice started Thursday afternoon, Lancaster Catholic boys basketball coaches and players had only had a few hours to digest the news of the PIAA suspending all winter sports championship events for a minimum of two weeks in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

“We found out at lunch,” junior guard Devin Atkinson said. “We’re all extremely upset. This is the first year we’ve gone this far in awhile.”

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four and District 3-4A champion Crusaders are in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011, second time under 15th-year coach Joe Klazas and fourth time overall. They were set to face three-time defending state champ Imhotep Charter on Friday night at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School.

Now, those plans are up in the air.

“We’re going to practice today and prep like tomorrow is gameday,” Klazas said. “But after that we’ll take off for a few days. I’ll talk with the captains. Most likely we’ll come in a couple times next week just to keep fresh and see what things are like at the end of next week. And then if they are going to go ahead with things then we’ll get three-straight days of solid practice together (leading up to the game).”

While upset they’ll have to wait a couple weeks to play a game again, coaches and players understand the move by the PIAA.

“It was sort of expected,” Klazas said. “You can’t blame anyone. NCAA is going to do it. NBA is going to do it. It’s necessary.”

“I think most of us realize it’s the smartest move,” Atkinson said.

The suspension has ramifications for those student-athletes who also play a spring sport. Spring sports practices are already underway, with the regular season set to begin for most sports next weekend. Klazas said about half of his players also play a spring sport.

“These kids are in high school once,” Klazas said. “I’m going to encourage them to do as much as they can. So if some of them want to get their feet wet in spring sports they’re playing, go and do it.”

Asked if they’re taking any extra precautions to stay healthy, Atkinson said, “I don’t think we’ve been high-fiving as much,” Atkinson said. “And we’re definitely cleaning our hands more.”

Players bring their own bottles of water to practice.

"We’ve talked about it," Klazas said. "The school has talked about it. But really nothing has changed. In the last couple weeks we’ve talked togetherness in holding hands or huddling briefly during stoppages in games. As much as we can preach it, this time of the year there’s so much emotion involved and you want to do things to win but some things you just can’t prevent.”