Elco, Northern Lebanon and Octorara are all expected to challenge Lancaster Catholic for the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four boys basketball crown this season. That could still happen. But the Crusaders have now beaten all three of those opponents thus far. Friday’s showing was the most dominant of the bunch in a 86-61 Crusaders’ home win over Octorara.

“I think we can win the section again,” Ross Conway said. “That’s what we’re looking for. We’re just taking it one game at a time.”

Conway, a 6-foot, 3-inch shooting guard who is already committed to NCAA Division III Juniata College, is one of several key pieces returning from last year’s L-L Section Four and District-4A championship squad that reached the state quarterfinals before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short.

He led the Crusaders on Friday with a game-high 20 points to go along with seven steals and four rebounds. Lancaster Catholic was also paced by returning senior guard Devin Atkinson (10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists), junior guard Jack Engle (14 points) and senior guard Nevin Roman (13 points).

Lancaster Catholic’s 86 points are the most scored by an L-L team so far this season. On a related note, Lancaster Catholic scored more than 80 points just once all of last season, in an overtime second-round state playoff win. The last time it scored 80 points in a regular season game was two years ago in a 80-37 win over Octorara.

On Friday, the Crusaders (3-0 league, 4-0 overall) jumped out to an early 11-1 lead before Octorara (0-2, 0-2) charged back to cut its deficit to 23-21 at the end of the first quarter. Lancaster Catholic opened up a 42-27 lead by halftime, in part aided by Octorara’s 12 first-half turnovers but also by a second-quarter stretch from Conway in which he scored 10-straight points.

The Crusaders pumped their largest lead to 66-41 with a minute left in the third quarter.

Octorara, playing without injured senior captain Phillip Brandon, was led by senior guard Josh Wallace (19 points), sophomore guard Elijah Hamilton (13 points) and freshman point guard Zachary Kirk (11 points).

Octorara was one of the last L-L teams that began practicing this winter season, with Jan. 4 having marked just the team’s third practice. It had not participated in a scrimmage before Wednesday’s season-opening 62-51 loss to Elco, in which Brandon sustained an injury.

But the Braves have size in the post with 6-8 senior forwards Cole Shatto and Naji Hamilton. And they have speed on the perimeter. Freshman Kirk and sophomore Elijah Hamilton are also fearless in attacking the net.

In other words, as Octorara works out the kinks and gets more game experience, it should be highly competitive in Section Four.

Meanwhile, Lancaster Catholic appeared to be in mid-season form Friday night. Asked what improvements the team is working on, Conway said,

“Playing with consistency. We’ll have good stretches at times, but sometimes we’ll drop off and let teams back in the game. So playing 32 minutes of good basketball is what we aim for.”

Up next: Lancaster Catholic hosts Berks Catholic today at 7:30 p.m., while Octorara will next travel to Donegal on Tuesday.

BOX SCORE