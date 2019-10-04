ATGLEN — Lancaster Catholic traveled to Octorara High School on Friday night looking to keep its newly re-established winning ways going.
Two weeks after taking their only loss of the season, the Crusaders struggled a bit to find separation early before gaining a 33-13 win in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three contest.
Catholic (5-1 L-L, 6-1 overall) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after recovering a fumble by Braves quarterback Jansen Schempp deep in Octorara territory. Three plays later, Nevin Roman ended the drive with a 1-yard TD run.
Roman finished the game with 216 yards on the ground on 17 carries and the lone TD.
In the second quarter, the Braves (2-4, 2-5) knotted the score on a 7-yard rush by James Taylor for the 7-7 tie.
But from that point forward, it was all Catholic — and in particular, Daniel Mueller, the Crusaders’ placekicker.
He booted four field goals on the night, three for 30 yards and one for 32 to seal the victory.
Key to the game: Catholic’s defense held the Braves to a total of 150 total yards on offense.
Star of the game: Mueller and Roman share the kudos. Mueller totaled 14 points while Roman had one touchdown and 216 yards rushing.
Up next: In Week 8, Lancaster Catholic will visit Northern Lebanon while Octorara travels to Columbia.