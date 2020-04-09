Marlia Matters has been battling cystic fibrosis her entire life.

That means keeping up with her medications, daily breathing treatments and frequent trips to New Jersey to meet with a specialist.

Through it all, the New Holland resident put together a standout basketball career as a three-year starting point guard for Lancaster Catholic, which included the 2018 PIAA Class 4A state championship, three Lancaster-Lebanon League and a trio of District Three titles, all-star nods and a spot on the very short list of the top defenders in the area.

Matters shared her story about her fight against cystic fibrosis with LNP | LancasterOnline this past winter, and since her story has gone viral, she’s been able connect with and inspire other kids battling CF.

“I’ve received so much feedback from so many moms out there across the country,” Matters said. “It’s been very humbling. And it’s been great to help out.”

Now, a pair of organizations — one local and one national — are rewarding Matters handsomely for her fight and for her inspiration to others.

Locally, the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame has named Matters its William Marble Courageous Athlete of the Year. And nationally, Matters is a top-10 finalistfor the Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award. That recipient will be named April 15.

“I’m extremely blessed to even be nominated for either of these awards,” Matters said. “Very, very grateful.”

Lancaster Catholic athletic director Rich Hinnenkamp nominated Matters for both awards.

The William Marble Courageous Athlete of the Year was established in 1979, and is named for Bill Marble, a former youth coach in Columbia who was instrumental in creating the Columbia Boys Athletic Association and the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

The award is presented annually to an athlete who has not allowed an injury or disability to keep them from enjoying sports and reaching their goals.

Susquehanna Valley Chapter president Bob Herman has already announced that this year’s ceremony has been pushed back to May 2021 because of coronavirus concerns. But the SVC has already tabbed Matters, and will present her with a monetary scholarship, which she’ll put toward Widener University, where she’ll study and play basketball starting this fall.

This is the first year that the Atlanta Tipoff Club is presenting a Naismith Courage Award, which recognizes one boys player and one girls player who have consistently gone above and beyond throughout the basketball season, and have demonstrated courage in their approach to their team, their school, the game and their community.

Matters was honored to be mentioned as a top-10 finalist in the country.

“Everything I’ve ever done my whole life,” she said, “I’ve done to inspire other kids who have this.”

Now Matters will be recognized for her efforts.

