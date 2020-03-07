Manheim Township grad Caitlin Hickey was recently named the North Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
The 5-10 senior guard earned her third straight All-NEAC first team selection after playing in 26 games for the Chargers (12-14, 10-6 NEAC), averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She ranked third in the NEAC in scoring and her 80.2% mark at the foul line was third-best.
“Caitlin was one of the hardest workers in our program during her four years” said Lancaster Bible coach Katelyn Vanderhoff. “She took the offseason seriously and her game reflected her hard work. She took her game to another level this season and helped lead our team to a south division championship.
“The thing I appreciated about Caitlin is how she grew into being a leader for our program. She genuinely cared for her teammates and wanted them to be the best they could be.”
Hickey scored in double figures in 21 games this season, including 10 of 20 or more. Her season high was 25 points in a 63-56 win over Gallaudet on Feb. 8.
She scored 20 or more in six straight games during a nine-game winning streak by LBC, which ended it season with a 61-57 loss to Morrisville State in the NEAC semifinals Feb. 29 at Utica, New York.
“She stepped into the big moments of each game with confidence and hit some big game-winning shots for us from her freshmen year all the way to this year,” said Vanderhoff, a Lancaster Mennonite grad. “We will definitely miss her next year. ... I am confident that she will succeed in her next chapter.”
Charlie Gingrich (Manheim Township)
The freshman helped four Duke relay teams finish in the top 10 at the ACC Men’s Swimming Championships Feb. 26-29 at Greensboro, North Carolina.
Gingrich was the anchor for two teams. The 400 freestyle relay team posted the second-best time in school history, finishing seventh in 2:53.32, and the 200 free relay team placed ninth (1:18.61).
Also, the 200 medley relay team was ninth (1:26.34) and the 400 medley relay team took 10th (3:12.89).
Gingrich also had his career-best time of 47.44 in the 100 butterfly preliminaries.
Arthur Markley (McCaskey)
The Princeton junior placed in the top 20 in two events at the Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships Feb. 26-29 at Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Markley took 12th in the 1,000 freestyle (9:14.11) and added a 19th-place finish in the 1,650 free (15:39.61).
Kristin Allen (Lampeter-Strasburg)
The Lock Haven senior placed 14th in the 200-yard backstroke at the PSAC Swimming and Diving Championships recently in York.
Allen had the 13th-best time of 2:10.58 in qualifying, and swam a 2:11.42 in the B Final.
She turned in a solid effort in the 100 butterfly, earning a spot in the finals with a time of 1:01.20, then finishing with a time of 1:01.48 in the C Final.
Allen had a season-best time of 1:00.96 in the 100 backstroke preliminaries, then bettered that with a time of 1:00.70 in the C Final.
She was on the 200 medley relay team that finished 12th in 1:56.32.
Christopher Myers (Lancaster Catholic) and Adam Wolfe (Cedar Crest)
The Elizabethtown runners each earned gold medals at the Landmark Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 29 at Susquehanna.
Myers won the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:18.66. He also finished fourth in the 3,000 (8:54.19).
At the Fastrack National Invite Feb. 14 at Staten Island, New York, Myers set a personal best in the 5,000 with a 15:05.70 to place fifth.
Wolfe ran a leg on the winning medley relay team that finished in 10:47.84 at the Landmark meet. He took third in the 3,000 with a time of 8:54.27 Feb. 8 at the Plex Shootout at Alvernia.
Also for Elizabethtown, Derek Bosworth (Annville-Cleona) placed fifth at the conference tournament in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.92.
Tucker Lescoe (Cocalico)
The 6-1 senior guard for the Hobart was recently named to the All-Liberty League men’s basketball team.
Lescoe has started every game this season and leads the Statesmen in scoring (13.5 points per game), assists (91) and steals (25). He has made a league-high 83 3-pointers (on 227 attempts, 36.6%), including a record-breaking 12 among his career-high 38 points as Hobart beat Skidmore 93-67 on Feb. 22.
Lescoe scored 16 points as the Statesmen (22-5, 15-3 Liberty League) defeated the University of Saint Joseph 78-74 in an NCAA Division III tournament game Friday at Springfield College. Hobart played the host team Saturday night.
Lescoe is Hobart’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made (296 through Friday) and attempted (772), and ranks 12th in career scoring with 1,384 points. He is third in games started (103) and eighth in games played (108).
Eli Washington (Hempfield)
The 6-0 freshman guard played in 25 of the 27 games, with 18 starts, for the Lock Haven men’s basketball team.
Washington, who averaged 24.6 minutes played per game, was second with 63 assists and 33 steals, and sixth in scoring at 7.5 points per game for the Bald Eagles, who finished 12-15, 9-13 in the PSAC East, and lost 83-37 at West Chester in the first round of the PSAC tournament Monday.
He was 71 for 148 from the field (48%), including 17 for 50 from 3-point range (34%), and was 28 for 44 (63.6%) from the foul line. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds per game.
Washington had a season-high 20 points and eight rebounds in a 104-103 win Feb. 15 at Shippensburg.
Madison Walter (Home-schooled, Manheim)
The sophomore pitcher went the distance in the season-opener, tossing 7.2 innings for the Messiah softball team in a 4-3 loss to Methodist Feb. 15. She was named MAC Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week for her efforts.
Walter allowed eight hits and four runs, three earned, while striking out eight and walking none for the Falcons (2-4), who begin their spring trip March 15 in Clermont, Florida.
Walter is 1-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched. She has allowed 21 hits, striking out 16 and walking one.
Justin Lichtenwalner (Hempfield)
The freshman pitcher/outfielder picked up two saves for the Lock Haven baseball team.
Lichtenwalner pitched two-thirds of an inning for the Bald Eagles (3-3) in a 4-3 win at UNC Pembroke on Feb. 8. He also tossed an inning Feb. 28 at Glenville State, allowing one hit in a 3-2 win.
He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 4.2 innings pitched, with five strikeouts and one walk.
At the plate, Lichtenwalner has started all eight games and is second on the team with a .300 batting average after going 3 for 5 with four walks, two RBIs and a run scored in a doubleheader split against California (Pa.) on Saturday. He is 9 for 30 with five doubles, five RBIs, five runs scored and six walks on the season.
Annaliese Schreder (Lancaster Catholic)
The 5-5 senior guard for the William Smith women’s basketball team earned a spot on the Liberty League All-Academic Team.
The economics major made her third straight appearance on the team. To be eligible, scholar-athletes must be at least a sophomore academically and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.3.
Schreder started 25 of the Herons’ 26 games and was fifth on the team in scoring at 6.2 points per game. She was 50 for 163 from the field, 36 for 126 from 3-point range and 20 for 27 (74.1%) from the foul line.
William Smith finished 14-12, 10-8 in the Liberty League. The Herons set a program record with 192 3-pointers made.
Billie Jo Bollinger (Manheim Central)
The Manheim Central sophomore finished eighth in the 60-meter hurdles at the PSAC Indoor Track and Field Championships March 1 at Edinboro.
Bollinger ran a season-best time of 9.29.