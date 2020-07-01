Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Tuesday, June 30.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JUNE 30

14U

Section One

Elizabethtown Black 17, Garden Spot Spartans 8

Section Two

Lititz VFW 13, Mount Joy 3

Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 12, Lampeter-Strasburg Black 2

— Tito Allegretti led L-S Blue with a 3-for-3 night at the plate, whie Miles McQueen and Jake Rios each had 2 RBIs.

Section Three

Hempfield 17, Mount Joy 3

12U

Section One

Moutville Indians 14, Hempfield Black 4

Section Two

Lancaster Rec 8, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 1

Section Three

Mount Joy 15, Mountville Tigers 4

10U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 21, Donegal Indians 7

Section Two

Mountville Nationals 9, Garden Spot 6

Mountville Giants 16, Penn Manor Gold 1

Penn Manor White 13, Hempfield Red 2

GAMES PLAYED JUNE 29

14U

Section Two

Manheim Tigers 9, Solanco Black 8

Section Three

Mountville Orioles 18, Donegal Indians 10

LANCASTER YOUTH 10U

Section One

Mountville Cubs 10, Penn Manor Comets 0

Section Two

Donegal Black 12, Mount Joy 0

GOLF

CHAPEL HILL

TUESDAY LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — June 30. First, Donna Hain, plus-5. Second (tie), Margo Fitler, Chris Saadi, Linda Slafkovski, Deb Soule and Carol Stanislawczyk, plus-3.

TUESDAY MORNING MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Team Points, June 30. First, Jon Ensminger and Joe Pieja, plus-11. Second, Mike Mackinnon and Jere Stick, plus-8. Third (tie):Dennis Kramer and Rennie Petre, Kerry Bortz and Art McGinnis, plus-7.

CONESTOGA

TUESDAY LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Net Medal Play, June 30. First, Allison Sullivan, 28; second, Donna Beck, 34; third, Gail Mowery, 36.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

EAGLE — Fred Chairsell eagled the par-4 third hole of the Meadow Creek course June 30 with a driver and a wedge.

LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Blind Partners, June 30. First (tie): Bernadette Renz and Deb Wasiewski, Kathryn Clair and Kathleen McAllen, 35.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — June 30. Front (minus-2), back (plus-2) and total (even): Ron Krick, Dave Seibold, Chuck Treier and Stan Kanavins.

OVERLOOK

LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Three Clubs and a Putter, June 30. Flight A: Janet Speros, 57. Flight B: Rosemary Van Metre, 58. Flight C: Pam Lane, 56. Flight D: Lisa Poliski, 70.

LADIES’ 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal Play, June 30. Flight A: Debby Pegg, gross; Linda Scott and Dottie Martin, net; Linda Scott, fewest putts. Flight B: Nancy Balmer, gross; Carol Horning and Karen Cronauer, net; Ari Boltz, fewest putts. Flight C: Pat Smith, gross; Kitty Smoker and Audrey Smith, net; Pam Williams, fewest putts. Flight D: Muriel Meier, gross; Pat Hunt and Shirley Reindollar, net; Audrey Harman, fewest putts.