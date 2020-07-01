Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Tuesday, June 30.
LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE
GAMES PLAYED JUNE 30
14U
Section One
Elizabethtown Black 17, Garden Spot Spartans 8
Section Two
Lititz VFW 13, Mount Joy 3
Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 12, Lampeter-Strasburg Black 2
— Tito Allegretti led L-S Blue with a 3-for-3 night at the plate, whie Miles McQueen and Jake Rios each had 2 RBIs.
Section Three
Hempfield 17, Mount Joy 3
12U
Section One
Moutville Indians 14, Hempfield Black 4
Section Two
Lancaster Rec 8, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 1
Section Three
Mount Joy 15, Mountville Tigers 4
10U
Section One
Manheim Township Streaks 21, Donegal Indians 7
Section Two
Mountville Nationals 9, Garden Spot 6
Mountville Giants 16, Penn Manor Gold 1
Penn Manor White 13, Hempfield Red 2
GAMES PLAYED JUNE 29
14U
Section Two
Manheim Tigers 9, Solanco Black 8
Section Three
Mountville Orioles 18, Donegal Indians 10
LANCASTER YOUTH 10U
Section One
Mountville Cubs 10, Penn Manor Comets 0
Section Two
Donegal Black 12, Mount Joy 0
GOLF
CHAPEL HILL
TUESDAY LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — June 30. First, Donna Hain, plus-5. Second (tie), Margo Fitler, Chris Saadi, Linda Slafkovski, Deb Soule and Carol Stanislawczyk, plus-3.
TUESDAY MORNING MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Team Points, June 30. First, Jon Ensminger and Joe Pieja, plus-11. Second, Mike Mackinnon and Jere Stick, plus-8. Third (tie):Dennis Kramer and Rennie Petre, Kerry Bortz and Art McGinnis, plus-7.
CONESTOGA
TUESDAY LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Net Medal Play, June 30. First, Allison Sullivan, 28; second, Donna Beck, 34; third, Gail Mowery, 36.
LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB
EAGLE — Fred Chairsell eagled the par-4 third hole of the Meadow Creek course June 30 with a driver and a wedge.
LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Blind Partners, June 30. First (tie): Bernadette Renz and Deb Wasiewski, Kathryn Clair and Kathleen McAllen, 35.
MANOR
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — June 30. Front (minus-2), back (plus-2) and total (even): Ron Krick, Dave Seibold, Chuck Treier and Stan Kanavins.
OVERLOOK
LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Three Clubs and a Putter, June 30. Flight A: Janet Speros, 57. Flight B: Rosemary Van Metre, 58. Flight C: Pam Lane, 56. Flight D: Lisa Poliski, 70.
LADIES’ 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal Play, June 30. Flight A: Debby Pegg, gross; Linda Scott and Dottie Martin, net; Linda Scott, fewest putts. Flight B: Nancy Balmer, gross; Carol Horning and Karen Cronauer, net; Ari Boltz, fewest putts. Flight C: Pat Smith, gross; Kitty Smoker and Audrey Smith, net; Pam Williams, fewest putts. Flight D: Muriel Meier, gross; Pat Hunt and Shirley Reindollar, net; Audrey Harman, fewest putts.