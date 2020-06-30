Here is a listing of the Lancaster-area sports results reported June 29.
LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE
14U
Section One
Manheim Lions 10, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 0
— Cael Martin and Chase Travitz combined to throw a no-hitter and Stone Saunders hit two home runs for the Lions.
Penn Manor Comets 6, Cocalico Eagles 5
Hempfield Black 16, Mount Joy 12
Section Two
Mountville Red Sox 17, Manheim Township Thunder 5
Bowmansville Red Sox 12, Hempfield Red 7
Manheim Township Lightning 9, Elizabethtown Navy 4
Cedar Crest Falcons 15, Elizabethtown Black 13
Section Three
Penn Manor Blue 16, Cocalico Eagles 5
12U
Section One
Manheim VFW 13, Solanco Gold 9
Penn Manor 5, Manheim Township Streaks 0
L-S Cardinals 4, Donegal Indians 3
Section Two
Garden Spot Royals 15, Cocalico Blue 5
Manheim Township Thunder 7, Mountville Phillies 5
Manheim Township Lightning 16, Mountville Yankees 6
Manheim VFW 16, Solanco White 7
Section Three
Donegal Green 13, Lancaster Rec 4
Solanco Grey 11, Penn Manor White 9
Donegal Black 15, Manheim Township Chargers 11
Manheim VFW 7, Hempfield 6
— Noah Templin hit an in-the-park home run for Manheim VFW.
10U
Section Two
Cocalico 10, Manheim VFW 0
50+ MEN’S MODIFIED SOFTBALL
Calvary 6, BMC 2
GOLF
MANOR GOLF CLUB
HOFFA MATCHES — Front (plus-5): Don Gehman, Pierce Cloud and Chuck Treier. Back (plus-10) and total (plus-8): Roy Hoffa, Jim Lloyd and Stan Kanavins.
SHOT HIS AGE — Roy Hoffa, age 84, shot a 74.