Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 8.

To report scores, email sports@lnpnews.com.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 8

14U

Section One

Mountville Angels 7, Elizabethtown Black 2

Section Three

Donegal Indians 8, Cocalico Eagles 3

12U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 13, Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 1

Section Two

Manheim Township Lightning 8, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 1

Section Three

Solanco Grey 6, Hempfield 5

REC SOFTBALL

GAMES PLAYED JULY 8

LRC COED

C2 Division

Everwine Machine 5, Cauler Containers 1

GOLF

CONESTOGA

LADIES’ WEEKEND — Medal Play, July 3-5. First Gross: Wendy Biggs, 91. First Flight (Net): First, Chris Cunha, 73; second, Fern Clemmer, 74; third, Danielle Berger, 75. Second Flight (Net): First: Gail Mowery, 67; second, Morgan Kibler, 69; third, Donna Beck, 72.

WEDNESDAY LADIES’ LEAGUE — Tee to Green, July 8. First Gross: Wendy Biggs, 57. First Flight (Net): First,Barbera Landis, 46; second, Billie Besser, 48. Second Flight (Net): First, Donna Beck, 43; second, Diana Roberts, 55.

CROSSGATES

LADIES’ LEAGUE — July 8. A Flight: First, Joyce Herr, 68; second, Brenda Moran, 71; third, Cindy Moore, 74; fourth, Diane McGarrigle, 75.

B Flight: First, Kristin Schlageter, 73; second, Betty Bollinger, 75; third, Nancy Bradley, 80; fourth, Carol Horning, 81.

C Flight: First, Phyllis Diller, 68; second, Lori Dimmig, 75; third, Valerie Cornwell, 76; fourth, Karen Eckert, 78.

Closest to the Pin: No. 3, Cindy Moore, 1 foot, 11 inches; No. 6, Joyce Herr, 10-2; No. 13, Keegan Dings, 6-0; No. 17, Betty Bollinger, 17-2.

FOUR SEASONS

MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Lancaster Senior Net, July 7. Flight A: (tie) Dave Doseff, Michael Hess, 69; Greg Henning, 71; (tie) Bud Detwiler, Randy Shue, Bob E. Smith, 73.

Flight B: Bob Palmer, 69; (tie) Bill Dorman, Carl Spellman, 70; Gerald Miller, 71; Tom Porman, 72; Gary Krupa, 76.

Flight C: (tie) Jim Stager, Neil Gardner, 67; Ray Hottenstein, 68; Bob Holt, 69; Mark Gagnon, 70; Dan Porreca, 71.

Flight D: (tie) Bob Traup, Carl Zartman, 68; (tie) David Nieman, Mike Reitmeyer, 73; Don Cunningham, 74; Joe Devine, 75.

MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Lancaster Senior Net, July 8. Flight A: (tie) Howard Benner, Joe McDonough, Frank Provanzo, Don Long, 69; Cy Loy, 70; Jerry Rousseau, 71.

Flight B: Bob Sadoski, 69; (tie) Jim Hunt, Tim Haldeman, 71; Bill Stock, 72; (tie) Roger Cook, Dave Insley, 73.

Flight C: Dennis Brown, 62; Bob Seibert, 67; Joe Rizzo, 68; Frank Judd, 69; Tony Tait, 70; Joe Riley, 71.

Flight D: Clay Burkholder, 66; Eric Weis, 67; Bill Reynolds, 71; Jim Biller, 72; (tie) Dom Dibella, Erik Fredericksen, 73.

FOXCHASE

SENIOR LEAGUE — Team Points System, July 8, 35 players. First: Jere Stick, Jim Sutton, plus-12. Second: Tye Zerbe, Mike Mackinnon, plus-9. Third: Don Gockley, Ron Rydell, plus-8. Fourth: Jeff Bohler, Jim Tubay, plus-6.

Greenies: No. 3, Jim Regener; No. 6, Charlie Wolf; No. 8, Bill McQuate; No. 13, Tye Zerbe.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Cara Cup No. 2, July 7. First: Shirley Nyland, 34; second (tie), Nancy Cummings, Joyce Hodgson, 35; fourth (tie), Fran Sensenig, Heidi Long, Marianne Talbot, 37.

PILGRIM’S OAK

SHOT HIS AGE — Jim Fuhrman of Pequea, age 72, shot a round of 72 on July 8.