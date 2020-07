Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 7, as well as the tee times for Thursday's Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour event.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

14U

Section One

Manheim Lions 14, Garden Spot Spartans 4

Hempfield Black 12, Cocalico Eagles 5

Section Two

Donegal Indians 13, Mountville Red Sox 7

Section Three

Penn Manor Blue 15, Hempfield 0

— Daryk Groff fired a complete-game no-hitter, throwing 65 pitches and allowing two walks.

12U

Section Two

Mountville Yankees 6, Penn Manor Comets 5

Garden Spot Blue Sox, 14 Solanco Black 14

Manheim Township Thunder 10, Cocalico White 4

Donegal Indians 4, St. Leo Gold 3

10U

Section Two

Garden Spot Spartans 18, Mount Joy 1

Mountville Giants 8, Mountville Nationals 2

Penn Manor Gold 4, Mountville Pirates 3

JULY 6 RESULT

14U

Section One

Manheim Tigers 14, Manheim Township Thunder 7

LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR

FA INSURANCE & DONEGAL INSURANCE GROUP JUNIOR PAIRINGS

At Manor Golf Club

Thursday, July 9

8:30 a.m. — Sawyer Marten, Garrett Engle, Matthew Wilson, Trey Rios (Boys Gold)

8:40 a.m. — Brock Smith, Simon Domencic, Jared Foltz, Derek McGlaughlin (Boys Gold)

8:50 a.m. — Tyson Mitchell, Derek Jopp, Tanner Fackler (Boys Gold)

9 a.m. — Jeet Patel, Brady Wiggins, Ben Wilson, Colton Yenser (Boys Gold)

9:10 a.m. — Evan Jozwiak, Trevor Snyder, Ben Feeman, Dante Billoni (Boys Gold)

9:20 a.m. — Kayla Maletto, Elle Overly, Tristan Groff, Hannah Barrett (Girls Gold)

9:30 a.m. — Amanda Wolf, Jillian Fidler, Greta Plechner (Girls Gold)

9:40 a.m. — Jamesson Radwanski, Nicholas Stramara, Joseph McGinty, Jesse Shue (Boys Silver)

9:50 a.m. — Isaiah Hansen, Gavin Badger, K. Holt Albertson, Joesph Callahan (Boys Silver)

10 a.m. — Hayden Hampshire, Aiden Doyle, Austin Bortz, Dylan Ackerman (Boys Silver)

10:10 a.m. — Ethan Rader, Lachlan Keith, Joseph Krynock, Matthew Lapp (Boys Silver)

10:20 a.m. — Evan Sipe, Joseph Sembrot, Ian Stefanchik, Drew Wilson (Boys Silver)

10:30 a.m. — Carter Winters, Vivek Patel, Zachary Zimmel, Alexandre Truong (Boys Silver)

10:40 a.m. — Zachary Lessley, Justin Kemper, Landon Reylek, Ian Kennett (Boys Silver)

10:50 a.m. — Ryan Hilyard, Kiran George, Christopher Hager, Nathan Williams (Boys Silver)

11 a.m. — Nicholas Edelman, Gavin Bereschak, Brad Hoffman (Boys Silver)

11:10 a.m. — Maggie Eckroat, Piper G. Smith, Claire Hill (Girls Silver)

11:20 a.m. — Madeleine Kemmick, Mary Emma Guldi, Taylor Hicks (Girls Silver)

11:30 a.m. — Braeden Stringer, Chase Yenser, Chase Mitstifer, Christopher Everly (Boys Bronze)

11:40 a.m. — Chase Dizel, AJ Everly, Miles McGinty, Austin Perovich (Boys Futures

11:50 a.m. — Kyla Quimby, Vivienne Powers (Girls Futures)

GOLF

BENT CREEK

SHOT HIS AGE — Jerry Eckert, age 75, shot a round of 74 on July 7.

LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Individual Stableford Points, July 7. First (tie) Christy Knox, Joann Brayman, 19 points. Third (tie): Midori Sigeti, Jean Hosler, 18 points.

CHAPEL HILL

TUESDAY MORNING 18-HOLE MEN’S LEAGUE —Team Points, July 7. First (plus-23): Mike Mackinnon and Jere Stick. Second (plus-15): Ken Ruth and Dave Wert. Third (plus-11): Bob Lee and Ron Rydell.

TUESDAY LADIES’ LEAGUE — July 7. Val Brown, plus-7; Laverne Bowen, plus-5; Cyndi Irwin, Patti Pieja, plus-3.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Shamble, July 7. First: Cheryl Tennis and Deb Wasiewski, 22. Second: Annette McKinney and Jill Stoltzfoos, 24.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — July 7. Front (plus-4) and total (plus-8, tie): Irv Fox, Carl Degrazia, Tom Docherty and Ron Hirneisen. Back (plus-5) and total (plus-8, tie): Tom Perlaki, Doug Dahms, Terry Wright and Jim Lloyd.

SHOT HIS AGE — Tom Perlaki, age 75, shot a round of 75 on July 4.

OVERLOOK

LADIES NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — July 7. Flight A: Mary Piehl, 33. Flight B (tie): Louise Arms, Rosemary Van Metre, 34. Flight C: Ruth Martin, 36. Flight D: Lisa Poliski, 36.

LADIES’ 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Red, White and Blue, July 7. All scores net. Flight A: First, Debby Pegg, 70; second, Sandy Blauch, 72; third, Karen Lehman, 74.

Flight B: First, Jennifer Mundy, 62; second, Moe Kirchner, 72; third, Ari Boltz, 73.

Flight C: First, Pam Williams, 62; second, Liz Hornberger, 69; third, Sally Wilbur, 72.

Flight D: First, Shirley Reindollar, 74;second, Pat Hunt, 74; third, Pat Smith, 75.