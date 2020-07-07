Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 6.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

14U

Section One

Penn Manor Comets 6, Elizabethtown Black 4

Section Two

Elizabethtown Black 7, Mount Joy 4 (5 inn./rain)

Bowmansville Red Sox 5, Solanco Black 4

Mountville Red Sox 12, Elizabethtown Navy 1

Section Three

Donegal Indians 14, Mount Joy 4

12U

Section One

Donegal Indians 5, Mountville Indians 1

Penn Manor 9, Hempfield 1

— Home runs from Josh Zook and Ellis Van Nace.

Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 5, Manheim VFW 4

Section Two

Mountville Phils 19, Solanco White 3

Section Three

Mount Joy 9, Donegal Green 8

Mountville Tigers 14, Lancaster Rec 5

10U

Section One

Penn Manor Comets 24, Manheim VFW 7 (July 1 game)

Section Two

Penn Manor White 8, Donegal White 2

GOLF

CONESTOGA

WCPGA BETTY FEHL-FEGELEY AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP — June 29. Overall Low Net: Morgan Kibler (Conestoga CC), 68.

First Flight: First gross, Joyce Herr (Conestoga CC), 85; first net, Lisa Clark (Coatesville CC), 72.

WCPGA ERMA KEYES SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP — June 29. Overall Low Net: Wendy Biggs (Conestoga CC), 74.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Front (plus-3), back (plus-7) and total (plus-10): Don Gehman, Jim Lloyd and Larry Pier.

SHOT HIS AGE — Rob Peck, age 70, shot a round of 70.