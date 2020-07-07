Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 6.
To report scores, email sports@lnpnews.com.
LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE
14U
Section One
Penn Manor Comets 6, Elizabethtown Black 4
Section Two
Elizabethtown Black 7, Mount Joy 4 (5 inn./rain)
Bowmansville Red Sox 5, Solanco Black 4
Mountville Red Sox 12, Elizabethtown Navy 1
Section Three
Donegal Indians 14, Mount Joy 4
12U
Section One
Donegal Indians 5, Mountville Indians 1
Penn Manor 9, Hempfield 1
— Home runs from Josh Zook and Ellis Van Nace.
Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 5, Manheim VFW 4
Section Two
Mountville Phils 19, Solanco White 3
Section Three
Mount Joy 9, Donegal Green 8
Mountville Tigers 14, Lancaster Rec 5
10U
Section One
Penn Manor Comets 24, Manheim VFW 7 (July 1 game)
Section Two
Penn Manor White 8, Donegal White 2
GOLF
CONESTOGA
WCPGA BETTY FEHL-FEGELEY AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP — June 29. Overall Low Net: Morgan Kibler (Conestoga CC), 68.
First Flight: First gross, Joyce Herr (Conestoga CC), 85; first net, Lisa Clark (Coatesville CC), 72.
WCPGA ERMA KEYES SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP — June 29. Overall Low Net: Wendy Biggs (Conestoga CC), 74.
MANOR
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Front (plus-3), back (plus-7) and total (plus-10): Don Gehman, Jim Lloyd and Larry Pier.
SHOT HIS AGE — Rob Peck, age 70, shot a round of 70.